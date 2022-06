I hope everyone had a good week and was able to get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather. This week was another eventful one here in the state Legislature. On Tuesday I attended a virtual Zoom meeting with the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce. The purpose of which was to discuss the Chamber’s legislative priorities and other ways that the Legislature can best aide our local businesses. Thank you to my colleagues in the Chamber for hosting this informative session.

