Takes a couple of swipes and a couple of seconds. There’s never any real reason on a day-to-day basis to “close” apps on the iPhone 13. When you stop using an app, it goes into the background into a kind of suspended animation and waits there for you to summon it again. Many people believe that having these apps open all the time drains the battery and decreases the performance of the phone. This is an urban myth. But if you’re having issues with an app, if it’s sluggish or if it crashes, for example, you can close the app down and restart it. Here’s how to close an app on the iPhone 13.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO