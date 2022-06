If you are looking for a universal range of different mounting solutions for any mobile phone you may be interested in a new magnetic phone mount system created by the engineers at Lamicall in the form of the All Lock. Featuring integrated patented Align-N-Lock mechanism and a wealth of accessories the mounting system has been designed to provide the fastest and safest mounts available for a wide variety of different applications from vehicle to desk. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $69 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates).

