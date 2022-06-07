Report: Trump campaign told fake Georgia electors to use ‘complete secrecy’

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke)

According to a report by CNN, federal prosecutors have obtained an email instructing a secret slate of Republican electors in Georgia to keep what they’re doing quiet and lie if they have to.

The email was sent by Trump’s election day operations lead in Georgia and states, “I must ask for your complete discretion in this process. Your duties are imperative to ensure the end result -- a win in Georgia for President Trump -- but will be hampered unless we have complete secrecy and discretion.”

