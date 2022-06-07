ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, some P.M. sunshine

By Kevin Craig
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
After a few early morning lingering rain showers, we expect to scour out some of the cloud cover and become partly cloudy to partly sunny today. If it has felt a bit muggy the past few days, a cooler, drier northwest wind today will filter in a more comfortable airmass. The chance for rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms returns on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon hours, although some of these showers may sneak in by mid/late morning. Thursday looks dry with more P.M. rain chances arriving on Friday. More sunshine is in store for this upcoming weekend! High temperatures this week stay in the low/mid 70s, but heat is expected to build back in for next week. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 47 News App.

TODAY: Early morning lingering showers, otherwise becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Northwest/west winds at 7 to 14 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Severe weather is NOT likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds east/north at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy to to partly sunny. A chance of P.M. showers. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

