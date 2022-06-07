14 Things to Know: LIV Golf Promises One-of-a-Kind Broadcasts

Ron Cross, Chief Events Officer of LIV Golf, Atul Khosla Chief Operating Officer of LIV Golf and former Australian golfer Greg Norman, Chief Executive of LIV Golf, hold a press conference for the forthcoming LIV Golf event at The Centurion Club in St Albans, north of London, on May 11, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

One of the most anticipated aspects of the new LIV Golf series is the promise of innovation regarding the TV broadcast.

Today, LIV announced some of the details of how they plan to modernize the way golf is watched.

“The LIV Golf broadcast will be unlike anything fans have seen before,” said Will Staeger, LIV Golf Chief Media Officer. “The innovations we are introducing to the sport will be distributed to existing and new audiences all over the world as we deliver golf coverage dedicated to entertainment and access.

“We’ve built a world class production team that has combined the industry’s best practices with a reimagined experience for viewers to create a one-of-a-kind broadcast. We’ve been counting down the days to Thursday’s start so fans can tune in and watch what we have been working on.”

Branding for the forthcoming LIV Golf event, is pictured on the 18th hole at The Centurion Club in St Albans, north of London, on May 11, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK / AFP via Getty Images)

14 Things to Know: LIV Golf Promises Innovative Broadcasts

Watch for FREE on any platform and any device: Tee balls go live on Thursday morning at 9:00 am EST, with coverage of LIV Golf’s historic launch at Centurion Club streamed live on LIVGolf.com and simulcast on YouTube and Facebook Live. Watch for FREE on your TV, phone, computer or tablet. No TV service (i.e. Comcast, Fubo, DirectTV, ESPN+) subscription needed.

Traditional TV Too: Look for LIV Golf broadcasts to be aired on a roster of leading premium OTT and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in 138 territories around the world.

No Tee Times: LIV Golf will use a shotgun start with the 12-team, 48-player field teeing off all at once. Is it really fair that half the golfers in a field may play amid great weather conditions, while the other half gets caught in hurricane winds? No more worrying about whether your bet may get the short straw of a poor wave.

Camera Overload: More than 50 cameras will capture every moment from start to finish. Every shot and every putt from every angle.

Bird’s Eye View: The broadcast will present views from 16 different towers, drones, and mobile steady cameras, with tracer technology highlighting the action throughout the course.

Inside the Ropes Audio: Fans will also hear the sport like never before through more than 60 microphones incorporated from tee to green on every hole, including player and caddie mics that will bring fans inside the competition.

On-Screen Graphics: Meanwhile, innovations will be showcased using on-screen graphics to provide an immersive viewing experience while keeping fans updated in real time on the teams and individuals leading the field.

Additional Modernizations: Look for additional innovative broadcast features to be unveiled throughout LIV Golf’s inaugural season.

Play-by-Play Voice: The heralded voice of Premier League in the U.S. for nearly a decade, Arlo White takes the role as lead play-by-play caller for LIV Golf. White has called matches on some of the world’s biggest stages, including the Olympics, the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Major League Soccer, five Super Bowls and the Cricket World Cup.

Color Commentary: Experienced and versatile golf broadcaster Jerry Foltz will serve as an analyst and color commentator from the LIV Golf booth. Foltz, who played professionally for over 15 years, has spent more than two decades as an analyst, play-by-play host, studio host, instructional series host and on-course reporter for networks including the Golf Channel/NBC Sports.

Third Man in Booth: In London, the three-person booth will be completed with Dom Boulet, a former player on the Asian Tour who is widely known throughout Asia as the voice of golf. Boulet has served as a broadcaster of golf’s major championships and has helped expand coverage of marquee global golf events in international markets including the Eurasia Cup, CIMB Classic and CJ Cup.

On-Course Commentary: A former No. 1 ranked golfer of her native Singapore, Su-Ann Heng is a six-time member of the Singapore Ladies National Team. She will lead on-course commentating. An experienced golf analyst with networks including FOX Sports Asia, she has covered women’s major championships and hosted marquee global events for more than seven years.

On-Course Reporter and Social Influencer: The multi-talented Troy Mullins will serve as an on-course reporter and social influencer for LIV Golf. The former Women’s Long Drive Record Holder (402 yards) and a regular contributor on the Golf Channel, Mullins brings her unique and engaging storytelling skills to LIV Golf’s courses. She will carry on her role as a global golf ambassador through entertaining reporting and content development that will showcase the players and personalities featured throughout the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Broadcast Production Team:

LIV Golf Chief Media Officer, Will Staeger, has assembled an award-winning team of producers responsible for some of the most renowned broadcast creations in the sports and entertainment industry to lead LIV Golf’s in-house production team. Former Chairman of FOX Sports, David Hill has spearheaded some of the world’s biggest networks, television programs and production innovations, serves as LIV Golf’s Production Consultant. Senior Vice President of Global Production is James Watson, who has produced worldwide championships including the Australian Open Golf, Australian Open Tennis and ICC Cricket World Cups. A nine-time Emmy award winner, Steve Beim – one of the premiere directors in sports broadcasting – serves as Live Event Coverage Director and Executive Producer. Beim holds more than three decades of credits directing global events including the Olympics, Indianapolis 500, Super Bowl coverage, the U.S. Open on FOX and all six versions of The Match for Turner Sports. LIV Golf’s Creative Director is Will Newell, a live event specialist who has delivered promotional and on-air assets for the Olympics and major sports leagues throughout the world. Executive Producer of Non-Live, Social, Short Form and Pre-Show Content is multi-Emmy award winning producer and documentarian Michael Mandt. Veteran FOX Sports executive Clark Pierce serves as Head of Innovation and Production Partnerships. The LIV Golf original music theme, to be unveiled with LIV Golf’s inaugural broadcast, was composed and produced by Scott Schreer, NJJ Music, composer and producer of the popular NFL on FOX theme.

The list of global networks covering the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be made available later this week on LIVGolf.com.