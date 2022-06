The machers (Yiddish for ‘people who are supposed to get things done) in Washington, Albany and Westchester claim the taxes on gasoline are going down. As you are so well aware, $5 a gallon for regular is the ‘new norm.’ The Royal Family couldn’t even get a high chair like you see in orthopedist and other medical offices for the Queen to sit on as she stood in discomfort at the window of Buckingham Palace watching the celebration of her 70 years on the throne!

YONKERS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO