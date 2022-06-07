ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Militiamen kill 12 in east Congo village raid

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 7 (Reuters) - Militiamen killed 12 people in a night raid on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo near the shore of Lake Albert, a local human rights group said on Tuesday.

The group and an army spokesman blamed the attack on CODECO, one of many militias operating in Congo's conflict-ridden east.

CODECO's fighters are drawn mainly from the Lendu farming community, which has long been in conflict with Hema herders. The group could not be reached for comment.

"We have been alerted that CODECO militiamen killed people again in the Bahema-Nord chiefdom. Our forces are on the ground pursuing the enemy," said Jules Ngongo, Congolese army spokesman for Ituri province. He did not give a death toll.

The provisional toll is 12 dead and two injured, said Dieudonne Lossa, president of the Ituri province civil society chapter, which monitors killings.

In the worst attack so far this year, CODECO killed around 60 people at a displaced persons camp in February. read more

Congo's government declared martial law in Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu province more than a year ago in an effort to quell the violence, but deadly raids have surged since then.

Reporting by Erikas Mwisi Kambale; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rwanda says two soldiers detained in Congo have been released

June 11 (Reuters) - Two Rwandan soldiers captured by Democratic Republic of Congo's army last month and accused by Congolese authorities of supporting a rebel offensive have been released, Rwanda's military said on Saturday. Congo said the two soldiers were detained inside its territory, which it cited as evidence Rwanda...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beni#Codeco#Bahema Nord#Congolese#Ituri
Reuters

Gunmen free 11 passengers from Nigerian train attack

KADUNA, Nigeria, June 12 (Reuters) - Gunmen have released 11 passengers who were abducted during a train attack in northern Nigeria at the end of March, a government minister said, though dozens of others are thought to remain in captivity. Gbemisola Saraki, the minister of state for transportation, said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Tunisian judges extend their strike for second week

TUNIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Tunisian judges extended their strike for a second week after President Kais Saied refused to reverse a decision to dismiss dozens of them, judges' unions said in a joint statement on Saturday. Saied dismissed 57 judges this month, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Africa
Reuters

India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal labourers

GUWAHATI, India, June 12 (Reuters) - Police in India's northeastern state of Nagaland said 30 army soldiers were charged for killing six tribal labourers mistaken for militants during an anti-insurgency operation last year. "Investigations revealed that the operation team had not followed the standard operating procedure and the rules of...
INDIA
Reuters

Sudan's main opposition coalition is meeting with military -sources

KHARTOUM, June 9 (Reuters) - Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition has begun an "unofficial" meeting with the military mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, two political sources said on Thursday. The meeting is the first of its kind since the military took over power in Sudan in October...
MILITARY
Reuters

Report on South Korean in Russia-controlled East Ukraine

June 11 (Reuters) - The June 11 story saying that a captured fighter from South Korea will go on trial in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, according to the Russian Interfax news agency, is wrong and is withdrawn. The main source for the Interfax story said that her remarks had...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says it shot down three Ukrainian war planes

June 11 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that its air defence forces had shot down three Ukrainian war planes. The Russian military shot down two MIG-29 planes in the Mikolayiv region and one Su-25 fighter jet in the Kharkiv region, the ministry said in a statement.
MILITARY
Reuters

Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - A former British soldier has been killed fighting for Ukraine in the city of Sievierodonetsk, his family said on social media, and a senior Ukrainian official praised him as a "true hero". Jordan Gatley left the British Army in March, his family said, and went...
MILITARY
Reuters

Argentina grounds Iran-linked Venezuelan cargo plane, lawmakers seek probe

DUBAI/BUENOS AIRES, June 12 (Reuters) - Argentine authorities have grounded an Iran-linked Venezuelan Boeing 747 cargo plane, a local opposition lawmaker and Iranian state media said on Sunday, in an unfolding drama that is throwing a spotlight on political undercurrents in Latin America. The Emtrasur cargo plane, sold to Venezuela...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Back to the land: Lebanese family turns to farming to survive crises

HOULA, Lebanon, June 12 (Reuters) - In a remote village in southern Lebanon, Qassem Shreim crouched low to examine his wheat crop. Food costs have soared amid a global wheat crisis and Lebanon's own economic meltdown, but the builder-turned-farmer feels shielded by his self-sufficiency. Like many families in crisis-plagued Lebanon,...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Canadian police probe possible bomb threat to parliament

OTTAWA, June 12 (Reuters) - Canadian police are investigating a possible risk to national security that forced parliament to lock down for several hours on Saturday after border agents warned of a bomb threat, a government source said on Sunday. The intelligence branch of the border agency on Saturday warned...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

China Moly denies Congo administrator takes over its Tenke copper-cobalt mine

DAKAR, June 10 (Reuters) - There has been no change in control of Tenke Fungurume Mining, majority owner China Molybdenum said on Friday, contradicting a state mining company official who said a temporary administrator had taken control of the world's second-largest cobalt producer. The secretary-general of Congo's state mining company...
WORLD
Reuters

Pope apologises for having to cancel Africa trip

VATICAN CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - Pope Francis apologised to the people of Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan on Sunday for having to cancel his visit because of walking problems, and said he was hopeful his condition would improve. The Vatican announced on Thursday that the July 2-7...
AFRICA
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy