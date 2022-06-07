ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beat the Heat This Summer at NYC’s Newest Rooftop Day Club

 5 days ago
When I walked onto the third-floor terrace of the Ravel Hotel on a sweltering Saturday afternoon (a high of 84 degrees to be precise) a few weeks ago it felt as if I had been transported into one of my favorite reality shows. If you’re unfamiliar with the popular...

InsideHook

The Seaport Is Being Coined the Ultimate Summer Destination for New Yorkers

For the uninitiated, the Seaport is a vibey, good-time Downtown neighborhood that’s widely considered to be the city’s “original commercial hub.” Since solidifying its spot on the map in the 17th century, first as a port for the Dutch West India Company, the Seaport — which spans ten city blocks, including the one-acre lot at 250 Water Street — has long been a go-to spot for all manner of culinary, retail and entertainment experiences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Nostrand Ave Ice Cream Shop Named Among The Best In New York City

The Caribbean-American scoop shop, found on the Crown Heights border, was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. A Caribbean-American scoop shop found on the Crown Heights border was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. (Shutterstock) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A Caribbean-American scoop shop […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Club 8#Long Island City#Clubbing#New York City#My Day#Food Drink#Restaurants#Newest Rooftop Day Club#The Ravel Hotel#British#The Summer Club#Owner
HipHopWired

Brooklyn To Host Puerto Rican Day Parade This Sunday

Wepa! It’s that time of year as this Sunday New York City will be hosting their annual Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan as is tradition, but the festivities will continue in Brooklyn as Bushwick is set to host their own mini-parade for the boricuas who call the big apple home. Bushwick Daily is reporting […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsTimes

Two CT restaurants make 'America's 30 Best Lobster Rolls' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut restaurants' lobster rolls are on a list of the country's best, sharing space with entries from Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island — and well beyond New England. In a feature published on MSN, food website Gourmandize shared...
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ash Jurberg

The New York rock star donating millions of dollars

Billy Joel is one of the world's most successful musicians. The New York native has had a string of hit songs and sold-out concerts around the world. But despite all his success in music, perhaps he should be more recognized for his charitable efforts, for he has given generously back to his community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3 teens shot at a backyard party in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Three male teens were shot at a backyard party in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A group arrived at the party on Essex Street at around 11:28 p.m. and fired into the crowd, striking three people, police said. One victim was shot in the leg, another in the arm and the third […]
BROOKLYN, NY
InsideHook

Northwestern Connecticut Is Emerging As An Art World Hotspot

It’s a given these days that many large cities have substantial art scenes, with galleries and institutions large and small featuring an aim of supporting contemporary artists. But it would be a mistake to say that this represents the entirety of where artists create work and develop their careers. Whether it’s Marfa or Montauk, plenty of less populous regions have also helped to nurture many an artist. And it turns out that the latest town to get on the map for doing so can be found in northwestern Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
irei.com

NYC to convert hotels into affordable housing

N.Y. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed new legislation to create more flexible rules for converting underutilized hotel space into permanent housing. "As New York's housing crisis continues to impact families, we're taking bold action, embracing innovative ideas and thinking outside the box to help ensure that New Yorkers can access safe, livable, and quality affordable housing," said Gov. Hochul. "This new law allows us to tackle the affordability crisis head-on and convert empty, underutilized spaces into homes. I thank Assembly Member Cymbrowitz and Senator Kavanagh for sponsoring this bill and taking this step to ensure that New Yorkers have a place to call home."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rats are running rampant in New York City

NEW YORK - If you've noticed more rats running around on the streets of New York City, you are not alone. Rat sightings are up and they are everywhere, according to city officials. Through April of this year, people have called in some 7,425 rat sightings to the city's 311...
whiteplainscnr.com

NEW PLAYLAND ON EVE OF PLANNED OPENING TOMORROW–PREVIEW THE PARK! GET SEASON PASS.

WPCNR PLAYLAND TODAY. By John F. Bailey, June 8, 2022:. 24 hours from now Standard Amusements is scheduled to open Playland at 10:00 A.M. and closing at 3 P.M. On Friday Saturday and Sunday this weekend the new Playland opens at noon and closes at 10P.M. Next Week Playland will be open from 4 to 10 P.M. each evening on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and resume 12 to 10 P.M. hours on Friday. Admission information are at the bottom of the Pre-opening pictures shot by WPNCR yesterday.
RYE, NY
InsideHook

New York City, NY
