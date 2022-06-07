ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple Has Left Out This Watch Series From Its New OS

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASbr9_0g2vNVVj00

There are indications that Apple Inc’s AAPL Series 3 Watches could be laid to rest soon and this means the wearables lineup could be due for a reset.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company introduced the WatchOS 9 operating system beta for its Apple Watch devices at the WWDC on Monday, but the availability of this update left out the Series 3 devices.

The developer beta of WatchOS 9 was made available beginning Monday, while the public beta is slated for release next month.

WatchOS 9 will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 or later paired with iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (second generation) or later, running iOS 16.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: The Apple Watch 3 was introduced in September 2017, which makes it over 4 years old.

Apple is retailing the Series 3 watch for $199, while the Apple Watch SE starts at $279, and the Watch Series 7 has an entry price of $399.

With the dropping of WatchOS 9 and its non-availability for Series 3 watches, the Apple Watch SE could become the new budget wearable in the lineup.

Although the Series 3 watches support WatchOS 8, the aging device has been difficult to update, with The Verge describing the process in a report as “untenable.”

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said in March that the Series 3 could be discontinued in the third quarter of the year.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares closed 0.5% higher at $146.14 in the regular session and gained 0.25% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: WhatsApp Plans Double Verification For iPhone, Android Users For Fraud Prevention

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

BZ Chart Of The Day: Apple Drops To Critical Support

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL have dropped to the important $138 level. This level has been support in the past and it may become so once again. That means there’s a chance the current selloff pauses or even ends. As you can see on the following chart, $138 was...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
Benzinga

Partners In Crime? North Korea's Kim Jong-Un Pledges Support To Putin Amid Ukraine War

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has extended his support to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and also appreciated him for leading the country through challenges. North Korea expects the friendship and cooperation between the two countries to continue to strengthen and "develop vigorously" in all fields, Kim said in a letter addressed to Putin on the occasion of the National Day of the Russian Federation, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
WORLD
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watches#Apple Shares#Iphone Se#Apple Inc#Apple Watch Series#Price Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says Psychedelics Should Be Seriously Considered For Therapeutic Uses, Leading Chorus Of Celeb Support

Elon Musk, the Tesla multi-billionaire investor and owner of the largest portion of Twitter TWTR shares has been discussing psychedelics on the social platform. The most recent message Musk posted was a reply to a statement by Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin CYBN, the biotech company focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms and treatment for mental health disorders.
ELON MUSK
Benzinga

US To Discontinue COVID Testing for Incoming Air Travelers

An official claimed that the United States would withdraw a 17-month-old rule that people arriving in the country by air test negative for COVID-19, a move that comes after strong lobbying by airlines and the travel industry, reported Reuters. With the hectic summer travel season taking off and airlines bracing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Sees Bitcoin To Become A Global Reserve Currency, But These 3 Investors Disagree

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN CEO Brian Armstrong stated his confidence that Bitcoin BTC/USD may become the new global reserve currency for the world. What Happened: In an interview yesterday, Armstrong stated his belief that the U.S. dollar is going to further lose relative dominance. He further said that once the U.S. dollar was no longer supported by gold, its failure was inevitable. In other words, Armstrong claimed that in order for a fiat currency to protect itself, it must be secured by a hard commodity. Once this tie is broken, he believes, fiat currencies will indisputably have a downfall.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says This Multiplayer Game Works Well With Starlink Connection, Promises Reduced Global Latency This Year

Elon Musk's SpaceX-owned Starlink satellite internet service has evolved, and its utility came to the fore when Ukraine sought Starlink terminals to restore internet connectivity in the war-ravaged country. On Friday, Musk retweeted a SpaceX tweet of a video uploaded by YouTuber FinePrint, which showed him video gaming with a Starlink connection on top of the mountains.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Google Agrees To Pay $118M To Settle Lawsuit Filed By Female Employees

Alphabet Inc's GOOGL Google has agreed to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit covering close to 15,500 female employees by paying $118 million. Law firms Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Altshuler Berzon LLP announced the settlement on Friday, adding that an independent expert will further analyze Google's hiring practices.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For June 10, 2022

Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 69.81% at $1.80. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.95% at $6.05. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 17.83% at $1.06. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 11.63% at $0.19. Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 9.25% at $19.82. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
49K+
Followers
139K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy