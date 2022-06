(The Center Square) – The technology company and defense contractor, Raytheon, is moving its headquarters out of Massachusetts and into northern Virginia. Raytheon will establish its new headquarters in the Rosslyn neighborhood of Arlington beside the Potomac River, which divides Washington, D.C. and Virginia. The company chose the location because of its proximity to the nation’s capital, according to a news release. It will be alongside Raytheon Intelligence and Space business.

