PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A moment that was expected to happen but is still no easier to accept has arrived. Today's average gas price in Pennsylvania is over $5/gallon. While it can't really be called sticker shock because high gas prices have become the norm, seeing $5.09/gallon on McKnight Road is jarring. Experts say not to expect the prices to drop any time soon. The state average jumped four cents overnight to $5.03, and the national average also jumped four cents, as well, but that's not quite at five dollars yet, hovering at $4.96. As for here in Pittsburgh, those numbers...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO