I ran across a listing in Illinois for a house that has a lot of really questionable rooms and one very unique feature. It turns out this house is equipped with its own elevator. This is actually pretty common for those with a ton of money who in a difficult physical condition, and I actually knew someone who had one in their home. We even had one in our old studio over in Battle Creek. The one that's in the house for sale actually looks pretty nice, and the house itself is VERY eccentric.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO