Every year New Jersey loses nearly 700 babies to stillbirth — and my family knows all too well the tragedy of losing a baby. In 2016, I was 33 weeks along in pregnancy with my son Richard when I noticed that his movements had slowed. It was my first pregnancy, and the sudden change made me nervous. However, I figured that since he was still moving and I had a great checkup just a few days prior, he must be fine. But he was not fine.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO