Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, June 7th

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremiah Elkins, age 31 of Leesburg – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree;....

Collinsville Teenager Arrested Following “Road Rage” Incident

Reports have now been released regarding a “road rage” incident recently occurring in Chattooga County, Georgia. The matter, which took place last Sunday, June 5th, ended with an Alabama teenager being arrested for discharging a firearm at a passing vehicle. A call came into Chattooga 9-1-1 from a...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
Gaylesville Man Charged with Shoplifting in Georgia

A man from Cherokee County (Alabama) was recently offered accommodations at the Chattooga County, Georgia jail. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Walmart employees witnessed Derrick Thrift, age 46 of Gaylesville – attempt to walk out of the store with several tools and a pellet gun without paying for the items. Thrift was placed under arrest, and charged with Shoplifting prior to being booked into the Chattooga County Jail.
GAYLESVILLE, AL
Victim in Fatal Friday Night Accident Identified

Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader has released the name of the victim in Friday’s fatal single vehicle crash on Halls Valley Drive in Trion – as Joshua Brown, age 35, of a Ridgeway Drive address in Trion. It remains unclear exactly what caused Brown to lose control of the motor scooter he was driving.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
34 Year Old Man Arrested After Brandishing a Hatchet

A 34 year old Chattooga County, Georgia man was arrested after allegedly grabbing a hatchet, breaking a vase – and then telling his grandmother “I’m going to bust all the windows out” . Deputies responded to a residence on the Lyerly Highway on Wednesday – and...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Cullman man arrested following tip

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an individual running down the road in the Vinemont area on Wednesday, June 8.  Upon arrival, deputies located Christian Xavier Smith, 31, of Cullman running down the roadway.  It was determined that Smith had active warrants, was intoxicated and was placed under arrest. He was charged with public intoxication, indecent exposure (warrant) and a Violation of a Protection Order (warrant).  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Troopers Respond to Three Separate Auto Accidents in Cherokee County on Saturday

Alabama State Troopers responded to three separate automobile accidents Saturday in Cherokee County – none of which involved injuries. The first was a minor two-vehicle accident on County Road 147 around 9:50am – and following that at 5:00pm – there was a single-vehicle mishap involving a 2022 Toyota Four Runner on Alabama Highway 9 – and at 11:40 that night there was a two-vehicle wreck involving a Ford Truck and a Kia on Alabama Highway 35.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
State Troopers Investigating Single-Vehicle Wreck in Etowah County

One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Etowah County late Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the male driver of a 2012 Ford F-150 lost control of the vehicle – struck a guardrail, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree. The wreck took place around 11:30pm and it’s believed the driver suffered a medical condition while behind the wheel.
Arrests and incidents reported June 10, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 10, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 9 Theft of property – 1st degree; U-Haul; box truck; $80,000Criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SWTheft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $8 Arrests June 9 Graves III, James L; 51 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Joslyn, Christopher M; 67 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – insurance violationFTA – switched tag Klosinski, Mary E; 33 FTA – domestic violence – 3rd degreedisorderly conduct Pugh, Jamie B; 42 disorderly conduct Rogers, Wendy S; 45 criminal trespass – 3rd degree Young, Andrew C; 27 attempt to elude Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
Name of “Suspicious” Man Fatally Shot During Scuffle Outside Gadsden Area Elementary School Now Revealed

The name of the man shot and killed by law enforcement during a bizarre incident in Gadsden Thursday morning, has now been released. The subject, Robert Tyler White, age 32 from Bunnlevel, North Carolina, was shot in a scuffle occurring at around 9:30am outside Walnut Park Elementary School, near the old Republic Steele plant; the coroner reportedly stated that the man had been living in the Gadsden area but a news release later issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said White was from North Carolina. Gadsden City School Superintendent Tony Reddick said a total of 34 children were in the school at the time of the incident, as a Summer literacy Camp for elementary-age children was taking place.
GADSDEN, AL
One Dead in Trion, Georgia Crash Friday Night

Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader has now confirmed that there was a fatality in a single vehicle crash on Halls Valley Drive in Trion Friday evening. Details of the accident have yet to be released. We’ll have more information as it becomes available. (WZQZ Chattooga County Radio)
TRION, GA
Brother of Man Shot and Killed Outside a Gadsden Elementary School Last Week Says “He Had Serious Mental Issues”

A man shot and killed by law enforcement outside an Etowah County school has been described by his brother as having “serious mental issues”. Justin White told WIAT-TV that his brother Robert Tyler White, had attended Walnut Park Elementary School as a child. Officials said a “potential intruder” – later ID’d as identified as Robert White, went to several doors trying to get in the School Thursday while a summer literacy program was being conducted for over 30 children. State Police said that all of the exterior doors were locked and White was killed after attempting to grab an officer’s gun outside the building. Justin White stated his older brother suffered from what he termed “serious mental issues” and MAY have tried to have police kill him.
GADSDEN, AL
Multiple arrested on drug-related charges

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – This past weekend involved multiple drug-related arrests, including drug trafficking charges across Cullman County for the Sheriff’s Office.  On Monday, June 6, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jon Austin Hilton Bailey, 38, of Crane Hill (pictured above) for multiple outstanding warrants.  He was charged with: FTA/burglary, FTA/possession of burglary tools, FTA/possession of methamphetamine, FTA/possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA/illegal possession of prescription medication and an FTA/traffic violation.  On Saturday, June 4, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Berlin Community.  K-9 Tazer was deployed which resulted in a subsequent search of the vehicle. Narcotics and paraphernalia were located as...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Two Arrested in Floyd County for Insurance Fraud and Other Crimes

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Jessica Church, 41, of Rome, has been arrested for Insurance Fraud, Forgery, Conspiracy, Concealing the Identity of a Vehicle, and Tampering with Evidence. The case also resulted in the arrest of David Dover, 45, of Rome, for Insurance Fraud and Conspiracy.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
High Speed Chase Involving a Motorcycle

At approximately 4:15pm on Wednesday, law enforcement began pursuing a motorcycle along County Road 7 in Leesburg. The motorcycle then turned north onto Highway 411 into Centre, then left on the bypass, and left on Cedar Bluff Road. The motorcycle finally came to a stop at around 4:30pm in a...
LEESBURG, AL
Girl dies, woman critically injured in West Point Lake drowning

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – A teenage girl from LaGrange has died, and the woman remains in critical condition after a drowning incident Saturday, On June 11, 2022, at 1:57 PM. Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, along with Troup County Fire Department and Troup County AMR, were dispatched to West Point Lake near […]
WEST POINT, GA
Highway 278 Re-Opened Around 10:30 Friday Night

(Photos courtesy of Cherokee County Office of Emergency & Homeland Security) Highway 278 surrounding roads were re-opened at around 10:30 Friday night. Alabama Highway 278, along with a number of county roads, had to be shut down for most of the day Friday, following an 18-wheeler rollover near County Rooad 126, just before 8:00 that morning. The wreck resulted in the tanker springing what was described as a “small leak”; the tanker was reportedly hauling around 80,000 pounds of Anhydrous Ammonia.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

