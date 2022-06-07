Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, June 7th

A man shot and killed by law enforcement outside an Etowah County school has been described by his brother as having “serious mental issues”. Justin White told WIAT-TV that his brother Robert Tyler White, had attended Walnut Park Elementary School as a child. Officials said a “potential intruder” – later ID’d as identified as Robert White, went to several doors trying to get in the School Thursday while a summer literacy program was being conducted for over 30 children. State Police said that all of the exterior doors were locked and White was killed after attempting to grab an officer’s gun outside the building. Justin White stated his older brother suffered from what he termed “serious mental issues” and MAY have tried to have police kill him.

