EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mae’s Way Foundation was started by a local woman who wants to help children dealing with the same trauma she suffered as a child. Michele Gates started the Mae’s Way Foundation in February 2021. The organization is focused on helping children who have lost parents to suicide. This is something that hits close to home for Gates, since she lost her own mother to suicide when she was five.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO