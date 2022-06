Drivers may want to seek alternate routes the next couple of weeks as asphalt milling and resurfacing of US 41 in Christian County gets underway Monday. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 spokeswoman Keirsten Jaggers says milling will begin at 6:00 a.m. at the North Fork Little River Bridge on US 41/North Virginia Street in downtown Hopkinsville and extend north on Main Street to Billy Goat Hill. After this work is completed, milling and paving will begin on US 41/9th Street from the South Fork Little River Bridge to South Virginia Street/KY 107.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO