The Keota baseball team ran their current winning streak to three by squeezing out a pair of wins middle of this week. The Eagles took down BGM 4-3 in extras on Wednesday. BGM built a 2-0 lead with single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Keota answered with a run in each of the sixth and seventh to send the game to the eighth. In the extra frame, BGM got one in the top half and Keota responded again with two in the bottom to walk off with the win. The Eagles out hit the Bears 12-6 and drew 10 walks. Colten Clarahan was four for five with a run and an RBI. Caleb Waterhouse drove in two. Aidan Anderson got the win in relief, working one inning and striking out two. Clarahan went six on the hill, striking out five. The Eagle softball team dropped their game to the Bears 8-1.

KEOTA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO