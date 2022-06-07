ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Georgia fugitive assaults multiple Metro officers

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Georgia fugitive was taken into custody and charged after police said she assaulted an officer Monday night.

According to police documents, Daiyzha Glenn, 23, was arrested in Madison due to an outstanding probation violation warrant in Davidson County, and an outstanding probation warrant in Gordon County, Georgia.

Daiyzha Glenn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Gunfire erupts, vehicles rammed in Hendersonville: Suspect charged

Police said when they brought her into the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office bookings area, she became very combative. Officials said Glenn headbutted an officer and chipped his front tooth, scratched his wrists, and kicked another officer several times.

Glenn is now faced with nine separate charges.

Jim Yarbrough
5d ago

Of course Glenn Funk probably just released her without posting bond and ensured that the charges would be misdemeanors

