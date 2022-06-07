Westfield Food Pantry receives $25K from ARPA funding

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Food Pantry is getting a financial boost from the state.

State Senator John Velis presented the organization with a $25,000 check Tuesday morning. This funding was included in the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will help support the pantry’s food truck that acts like a mobile soup kitchen, handing out free, hot meals to people in need around Westfield.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that was passed by both houses of the Legislature and signed by the Governor in December included the funding. Food Pantry services and food truck program will be supported by this earmark.

“The Westfield Food Pantry has always been an incredible resource for those facing food insecurity in our community, but their important work has become even more critical during the pandemic. I am proud that I was able to secure these funds to help support them in their mission,” said Senator Velis.

“This funding is instrumental is allowing us to prepare meals, staff the food truck, and purchase food that we can give out,” said Executive Director Rebecca Hart of the Westfield Food Pantry.

Hart said they are seeing an increased need right now. The Westfield Food Pantry is open to any Westfield resident who may need some help affording food.

