Berea, KY

Teen who brought a gun to Berea pool arrested

By Dustin Massengill
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lancaster teen was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after bringing a loaded and armed gun to the Berea City...

Bobby Abner
5d ago

how stupid can one be, he deserves to be in jail. I guess he though its was cool,but don't seem so cool now. I hope this young man gets his head on straight before he takes the wrong road.

