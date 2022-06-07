Teen who brought a gun to Berea pool arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lancaster teen was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after bringing a loaded and armed gun to the Berea City...foxlexington.com
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lancaster teen was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after bringing a loaded and armed gun to the Berea City...foxlexington.com
how stupid can one be, he deserves to be in jail. I guess he though its was cool,but don't seem so cool now. I hope this young man gets his head on straight before he takes the wrong road.
Comments / 4