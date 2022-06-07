Teen who brought a gun to Berea pool arrested

One Pike County man is now facing a potential five-year prison sentence after he was accused of vandalism at a local car dealership. 42-year-old Jacob Thacker, of Pikeville, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. According to police, Thacker is said to have gone to the Walters GM Auto Mall on Saturday night, just before midnight. While there, he allegedly used a black metal bar to break out the rear windows of four SUV’s in addition to the second-row driver’s side window of another SUV. He is said to have also damaged the hood of a pickup truck.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO