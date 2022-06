Capcom is giving away its legendary fighting game Street Fighter 2 for free over on Steam as part of a Capcom Arcade Stadium “free promotional package.”. Typically, Capcom Arcade Stadium would only come with 1943 -The Battle of Midway as a free download, with the rest of the titles being separate paid downloads. However, PC Gamer spotted that Street Fighter 2 was also available for free.

