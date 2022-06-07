ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous official Bruno Araújo Pereira missing in remote part of Brazil's Amazon after "receiving threats"

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA British journalist and an Indigenous affairs official are still missing in a remote part of Brazil's Amazon as authorities say they are expanding search efforts in the area, which has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents. Both disappeared "after receiving threats," according to an association that worked...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 34

smarrteepants
5d ago

Dam Missing” ? Sounds more like dead after receiving Threats ? Mmmmm suspicious don’t you think ?

Reply
10
Elizabeth Richards
5d ago

People have to both know their limits and respect other people's boundaries

Reply
9
CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

