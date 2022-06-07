Crash Closes South Main Street in West Hartford

A Bristol woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in East Hartford Sunday morning. Nicole Laflamme, 33, was driving the wrong way on the northbound side of Route 5/15 near Exit 91 when she collided with an SUV that was driving in the proper direction just before 5 a.m., according to state police.
A man and woman were both killed in a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened in Tolland County around 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 10 in Stafford, in the area of Route 190 (Buckley Highway) and Fenton Road. Upon police and EMS arrival,...
A man was shot and killed in Hartford early Sunday morning. Police responded to the area of 57 Babcock Street around 3:15 a.m. after getting a 911 call about a person who had been shot. Arriving officers found the victim dead from a gunshot wound. The victim's identity has not...
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man who was hit by a car that fled the scene has died from his injuries. The 62-year-old man was hit by a vehicle at the corner of Albany Avenue and Garden Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said emergency crews performed life saving procedures on the man before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford fire companies battled an apartment complex fire at 152 Collins Street in Hartford on Friday. The fire was on the first floor of the three story building, and contained to a single apartment. Three adults and two children were assisted out of the building by...
Police are investigating an early-morning, single-vehicle crash that left a man dead on a stretch of I-95 in Massachusetts. It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, June 12 at the 11.9 mile marker on the southbound side in Foxboro, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver, a 24-year-old from North Providence, Rhode...
Police say multiple people were shot overnight Saturday in Newburgh. They say shots were fired just after midnight in the area of Mill and South William streets, near El Tropical Bar. Officers found a 24-year-old resident with a gunshot wound in the lower back area and a 23-year-old man shot...
Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 in Plainville Friday night. State Police say 48-year-old Patrick Salisbury Jr., of Berlin, lost control of his motorcycle around 8:45 p.m. and hit a guardrail near Exit 33 on I-84 West. Salisbury and his passenger, 44-year-old Lillian Antoine, of...
(June 10, 2022) Haddam Volunteer Fire Company, along with mutual aid from Middletown South District, responded to Route 9 North at 7:10 p.m. June 10 for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. The vehicle veered off Route 9 into the median and traveled about ¼ mile before coming to a stop in a densely wooded area not visible from the highway.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that took place on Friday morning. Police said around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the Underwood Elderly Apartments on Laurel Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. When officers arrived, they located a 64-year-old male victim suffering […]
A 64-year-old Connecticut man was killed when he was struck by a box truck that was backing out of a parking space, police said. The incident took place in Hartford around 10:15 a.m., Friday, June 10 at 25 Laurel St., at the Underwood Elderly Apartments. When officers arrived on the...
One person has died after a crash in Norwich on Thursday night. Norwich Police, the Taftville Fire Department and American Ambulance responded to the area of Hunters Road and Mohegan Park Road at 10:24 p.m. They said it appears that a vehicle was turning from Mohegan Park Road while the...
