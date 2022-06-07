ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VELVEETA unveils new cheese-scented nail polish

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOu0O_0g2uwzuD00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VELVEETA, a popular Kraft Heinz cheese brand, unveiled a new cheese-scented nail polish.

The company announced the launch of its first-ever nail polish collection in partnership with Nails.INC — the VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35o1XW_0g2uwzuD00
Velveeta Launches Cheese-Scented Nail Polish with Nails.INC

The cheesy polish was released as a collaboration to further the brand’s latest creative platform, “La Dolce Velveeta,” to encourage people to ‘step out’ in a confident, unapologetic way.

“Created for pleasure seekers who love to flaunt and live their best lives, the new limited-edition, cheese-scented nail polish is made so you can live your life pinkies out, wherever you are and whenever you want,” a release by the initiative stated.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iQR2_0g2uwzuD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wxyzx_0g2uwzuD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37b4bv_0g2uwzuD00
Velveeta Launches Cheese-Scented Nail Polish with Nails.INC
Devils Backbone and Richmond’s GWAR create Blood Geyser IPA with ‘Berserker Rage’

The nail polish comes in a red and yellow duo for $15.

“VELVEETA is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager at The Kraft Heinz Company. “Our VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish gives pleasure seekers everywhere an irresistible new way to show the world that they are living “La Dolce Velveeta” by living pinkies out.”

For more information visit Velveeta on Instagram or go to Nailsinc.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zyrF_0g2uwzuD00
VELVEETA, a popular Kraft Heinz cheese brand, unveiled a new cheese-scented nail polish.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rice, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraft Heinz#Cheese#Velveeta#Nails#The Kraft Heinz Company#Inst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy