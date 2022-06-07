ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APD: Man steals ambulance in Austin, drives it to Round Rock

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in the Travis County jail facing two felony counts after police say he stole and drove an ambulance from Austin to Round Rock Thursday morning.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ezra Neal, 32, stole the ambulance June 2 at St. David’s Hospital on 32nd Street. Austin-Travis County EMS tracked where the ambulance was and reported it to the police.

Attorney information for Neal wasn’t available as of Tuesday morning. KXAN will update this story with a statement if that information becomes available.

The officer who filed the affidavit responded at 5:45 a.m. while the ambulance was heading north on Interstate 35 passing U.S. Highway 290.

The officer found the ambulance on I-35 in Pflugerville with its back door wide open. The officer followed Neal north for nearly 10 miles, the affidavit said.

By the time Neal entered Round Rock, four police vehicles were following him. Neal took the FM 1431 exit toward University Boulevard, APD said.

He was able to maneuver around spike strips set up by another officer on the northbound service road. Neal turned east on University Boulevard and drove into the nearby HEB parking lot where police took him into custody, the affidavit said.

Ezra Neal faces a first-degree felony charge of auto theft of $300,000 or more. ATCEMS told APD the ambulance cost $340,000 and the equipment inside cost $150,000. Neal also faces a third-degree felony charge of evading in a motor vehicle, according to arresting documents.

