This Ivy-Covered Adidas X Gucci Pop-Up Store Opens On Melrose Place Is Open

Gucci is bringing a fresh collection, a fresh facade, and a fresh concept to Melrose Place from June 7. In a new collaboration with Adidas, the luxury brand will appeal to our summer wanderlust by opening a string of emblematic pop-ups at key destinations to showcase a striking athleisure capsule. While the store will be opening on Tuesday, L.A.’s launch event will be taking place on June 11, but you’ll need to reserve a 60-minute timeslot online before June 9.

This new pop-up will be taking over the former Marc Jacobs store, amongst other luxe brands like Chloé and Oscar de la Renta in L.A.’s high-fashion hub. You’ll have no trouble noticing its ivy-covered shopfront, which opens to a 3,500-square-foot immersive retail experience. Creative Director and designer Alessandro Michele’s adidas x Gucci collection first debuted in February on runways in Milan with the promise of being sold through pop-ups around the world, including New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and Toronto.

Michele’s ready-to-wear designs are a vibrant 70s dream, using the sports giant’s unfussy styles as a canvas for the Italian brand’s flamboyant retro flare. Starting at the feet, you’ll find a variation on the Adidas Gazelles in a kaleidoscope of colors, suede loafers, clogs and pumps embossed with the merged logos. For clothing, the collection offers elevated sportswear in an unmistakable palette, using the melded Adidas Trefoil and Gucci logo as a repeated motif. Accessories cater to essential resort activities with everything from cross-body handbags and camera pouches to luxurious golf bags.

While the famed shopping street has taken a hit thanks to COVID-19, this might mark a turnaround for it, especially since this is only the first of many exciting plans the brand has for the space.

Location: Melrose Place 8400, Los Angeles, California, 90069