ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

This Ivy-Covered Adidas X Gucci Pop-Up Store Opens On Melrose Place Is Open

By Ashlyn Davis
Secret LA
Secret LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQOuz_0g2usLBL00

Gucci is bringing a fresh collection, a fresh facade, and a fresh concept to Melrose Place from June 7. In a new collaboration with Adidas, the luxury brand will appeal to our summer wanderlust by opening a string of emblematic pop-ups at key destinations to showcase a striking athleisure capsule. While the store will be opening on Tuesday, L.A.’s launch event will be taking place on June 11, but you’ll need to reserve a 60-minute timeslot online before June 9.

This new pop-up will be taking over the former Marc Jacobs store, amongst other luxe brands like Chloé and Oscar de la Renta in L.A.’s high-fashion hub. You’ll have no trouble noticing its ivy-covered shopfront, which opens to a 3,500-square-foot immersive retail experience. Creative Director and designer Alessandro Michele’s adidas x Gucci collection first debuted in February on runways in Milan with the promise of being sold through pop-ups around the world, including New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and Toronto.

Michele’s ready-to-wear designs are a vibrant 70s dream, using the sports giant’s unfussy styles as a canvas for the Italian brand’s flamboyant retro flare. Starting at the feet, you’ll find a variation on the Adidas Gazelles in a kaleidoscope of colors, suede loafers, clogs and pumps embossed with the merged logos. For clothing, the collection offers elevated sportswear in an unmistakable palette, using the melded Adidas Trefoil and Gucci logo as a repeated motif. Accessories cater to essential resort activities with everything from cross-body handbags and camera pouches to luxurious golf bags.

While the famed shopping street has taken a hit thanks to COVID-19, this might mark a turnaround for it, especially since this is only the first of many exciting plans the brand has for the space.

Location: Melrose Place 8400, Los Angeles, California, 90069

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Draw two eye lines for a simple summer look

If you are happy to eschew makeup come summer, good for you. If you’re part of the population trying to adapt a penchant for maquillage to the changing climate, read on. The easiest way to approach it is to keep things simple but bold. Which is where the outer eyeliner comes in. Two sharp lines – be sure to keep the space in between – some strategically placed concealer to lift the skin and a nude hue across the lips is the minimal way to reinvent your makeup for right now.
MAKEUP
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
450
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy