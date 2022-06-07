ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

When is Soccer Aid and who is playing this year?

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJpZf_0g2urz5G00

Soccer Aid returns to our screens for the 2022 edition this weekend and will be played at West Ham’s London Stadium for the first time.

The world’s biggest celebrity football match was set up by singer Robbie Williams in 2006 to raise money for Unicef. The Annual game sees an England team take on a World XI of former footballers, athletes, singers, actors, comedians and more.

Regular players include David Seaman, Jamie Redknapp, singer Olly Murs and TV presenter Ben Shephard. Former Holland midfielder Clarence Seedorf is Soccer Aid’s top scorer with four goals.

The two teams are currently tied on five wins each after 10 matches, played predominantly at Old Trafford but also at Stamford Bridge, Wembley, and the Etihad Stadium last year.

This year Williams will also be performing as part of a concert on the night.

When is 2022 Soccer Aid?

The game will be played on Sunday 12 June at the London Stadium, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

What TV channel is it on and can I live stream it?

The match will be broadcast live on ITV and will also be available to stream via the ITV Player.

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets can be bought via the Soccer Aid website , with adult tickets from £21.

Who is playing this year?

Harry Redknapp , David Seaman and Emma Hayes will co-manage the England team against World XI’s Arsene Wenger and Robbie Keane.

The England squad features Liam Payne, Tom Grennan, Chunkz, Gary Neville , Jamie Carragher , Fara Williams, Joe Cole , Alex Brooker, Damian Lewis, Sir Mo Farah, Mark Wright, David Harewood, Teddy Sheringham, David James, Aitch, and Mark Noble .

The World XI squad features Usain Bolt , Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan , Chelcee Grimes, Patrice Evra , Steven Bartlett, Carli Lloyd , Noah Beck, Lee Mack , Munya Chawawa, Kem Cetinay, Cafu, and Andriy Shevchenko .

More players are likely to be added to the list in the coming days.

