BELVIDERE — Get your dog’s tail wagging this Sunday at Meyer’s Tails Up Farm from 1 to 4 p.m. with a free community event. Enjoy a day of fun activities like agility courses, dock diving, canine aquatics, rally, and more at Dog’s Day Out. Meyer’s is an 18-acre property located at 5390 Irene Road.

