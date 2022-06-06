Comedy shows in Pensacola: Your guide to local comedy open mics, shows and more

Pensacola is a lovely city to live in. Our beach, which is consistently rated one of the best in the country , is just about 15 minutes away from our thriving downtown area.

New restaurants and bars inundated downtown during its revitalization before finding success in other locations, slowly expanding Pensacola's things-to-do footprint.

That said, when it comes to things to do in Pensacola, you have to get a bit creative. Finding entertainment isn't as easy as it is in bigger cities, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to enjoy if you're willing to find it or make it.

For instance, I bet you didn't know that Pensacola has a pretty lively comedy scene. Admittedly, it's a bit fluid, which can make keeping track of what's happening difficult at times.

That's where we come in. This guide will point you in the direction of weekly open mics, monthly showcases and bigger shows and events throughout the year.

Weekly comedy shows in Pensacola

Big Top Brewery

Where : Big Top Brewery, 21 W. Romana St.

YIKES! Comedy is one of the best ways to get your feet wet with the local comedy scene. It's an open mic hosted at Big Top Brewing on Mondays . You'll get everyone from local pros to complete amateurs, and share tons of laughs along the way. Registration is at 6:30 p.m.; the show starts at 7 p.m.

Whiskey Runners Saloon

Where : Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road

Rated R Comedy is a newer open mic hosted by Ryan Pfeiffer every Tuesday from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. at Whiskey Runners Saloon, located at 610 E. Nine Mile Road. Similar to YIKES! Comedy, you'll find a variety of comedians at this event. Stay afterward for karaoke.

A Little Madness

Where : 9838 N. Davis Highway

Every Wednesday , at exactly 6:31 p.m., you can head over to A Little Madness Brewing Company, located at 9838 N. Davis Highway, for more open mic night goodness. Following the departure of YIKES! host Andrew Ferrara, the brewery hosts its own event with Kirby Hullet.

Blue Moon Lounge and Liquor

Where : Blue Moon Lounge, 4537 Chantilly Way, Milton

Blue Moon Lounge and Liquor in Milton hosts a free comedy show and open mic every Wednesday at 9 p.m. This 21 and older show is typically hosted by Lama DeFore.

Pizza Wingz and Tastee Queenz

Where : 800 W. Michigan Ave.

Rounding out the week is Gale Fluker's free comedy show and open mic night at Wingz and Tastee Queenz. Sign up to participate at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

4Eleven Lounge

Where : 1673 Pace Blvd. Unit H

Fluker also hosts a bi-weekly comedy show at 4Eleven Lounge on the first and third Wednesday of the month. The Comedy Night show starts at 9 p.m. and has a $10 cover charge. It's a BYOB event but hookahs are available.

Monthly Comedy Shows in Pensacola

Sunday After Noon Live

Where : 9838 N. Davis Highway

At 2 p.m. every last Sunday of the month, you can catch Sunday Afternoon Live! at A Little Madness Brewing Company. Hosted by Shane Camp and Ryan Pfeiffer, this event showcases live music, stand-up comedy and improv with a rotating set of guest comedians. The cover is $5 at the door.

YIKES! Comedy

Where : Paddy O'Leary's Irish Pub, 49 Via De Luna Dr.

YIKES! Comedy hosts a monthly showcase at Paddy O'Leary's Irish Pub on Pensacola Beach. These comedy nights are free and bring in comedians with some prestige like Scott Eason, who was on Comedy Central's Roast Battle Podcast and is headlining next week's showcase on June 9. These shows are typically held second Thursday of the month.

Improvable Cause

Where : Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

Improvable Cause holds a late-night improv comedy show featuring a group of talented local comedians at 10:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month, usually. There are no scripts, and the audience gets to throw out suggestions. Tickets are $10, plus applicable service fees.

Gale 'MzUndastood' Fluker

Where : Sammy Barker's, 875E. Nine Mile, and Wisteria Tavern 3808 N. 12th Ave.

Fluker holds two monthly shows at Sammy Barker's and Wisteria Tavern. The next showcasings are June 12 at the Wisteria and June 25 at Sammy Barker's. Both shows are free to attend. Follow Fluker to stay updated on next month's shows.

Pop-up comedy shows and groups in Pensacola

In addition to the weekly open mics and monthly showcases, you can always be sure there will be some sort of pop-up show happening sooner or later. These are, obviously, a little harder to nail down. The best way to stay on top of sudden events is by following some of Pensacola's comedy groups. Each of the groups below have their own Facebook page, which you can find by searching their name.

YIKES! Comedy

YIKES! Comedy hosts a weekly open mic at Big Top, and a once-a-month show at Paddy O'Leary's Irish Pub on the beach. Follow them on Facebook to stay up to date with mic times and locations, and special announcements.

Rated R Comedy

Los Angeles comedian Ryan Pfeiffer's Rated R Comedy came to the Panhandle a few years ago and promised a more aggressive style of bar comedy to the area. Follow Rated R Comedy on their socials for its weekly open mic at Whiskey Runners Saloon on Tuesdays and some of the larger acts brought to Pensacola.

Improvable Cause

Improvable Cause , not to be confused with Improbable Cause Mystery Theatre, is a Pensacola comedy staple that has been in the area since 2005. Running out of Pensacola Little Theater, the group focuses on not only hosting monthly improv shows, it also performs at fundraisers, festivals, conferences, conventions and hosts workshops and classes.

Improbable Cause Mystery Theatre

Improbable Cause Mystery Theatre puts on family-friendly, interactive murder mystery dinner shows across the Gulf Coast, and they use local talent to do it. Each dinner typically runs between 90 and 120 minutes, and will have audiences working - either solo or as a group - toward solving a murder while trying to desperately shovel food into their mouths between laughs.

Kitty Get a Job

Kitty Get a Job is a comedy sketch group based in Pensacola that puts out new content once a month on its Patreon . This is a group you'll definitely want to follow to stay updated because they do fewer live shows and are more reliant on high-quality production to vamp up the laughs. Follow on Instagram and Facebook for shorter sketches and behind-the-scene looks.

Upcoming comedy shows in Pensacola

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

Where : Saenger Theater, 118 South Palafox Place

: Saenger Theater, 118 South Palafox Place When : 8 p.m. June 24

: 8 p.m. June 24 Admission : Tickets start at $39.75, plus applicable service

Anjelah Johnson -Reyes became an internet sensation with her viral video, “Nail Salon,” which led to many stand-up, television and film opportunities.

YIKES! Comedy presents: Hilliary Begley at Vinyl Music Hall

Where : Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St.

: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. When : 8 p.m. July 1

: 8 p.m. July 1 Admission : Tickets start at $15, plus applicable service charge

Hilliary Begley's southern charm combined with her sass make for an unforgettable night of storytelling. From tales of her religious upbringing to those of adulthood, Begley will share her life story with you one laugh at a time. She made her film debut in the Netflix original "Dumplin'" as Aunt Lucy, or "Jennifer Anniston's fat sister," as Begley explains it. She can also be seen in the Austin Film Festival winning movie When We Last Spoke with Cloris Leachman, now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Desi Banks

Where : Saenger Theater, 118 South Palafox Place

: Saenger Theater, 118 South Palafox Place When : 7:30 p.m. July 2

: 7:30 p.m. July 2 Admission : Tickets start at $42.50, plus applicable service charge

Desi Terrell Banks, Jr. is an actor, comedian and on the path to becoming one of his generation’s top rising stars. His quick rise to fame has solidified him as one of the most influential influencers of his time. Desi’s innate ability to relate to audiences has contributed to his fan base exceeding over 4 million followers on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter combined.

IMPROVable Cause: Live!

Where : Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

: Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. When : 10:30 p.m. July 9

: 10:30 p.m. July 9 Admission : $10, plus applicable service charge

IMPROVable Cause: Live! is a monthly, late-night improv comedy show featuring a talented troupe of actors who create one-of-a-kind scenes based on suggestions from the audience. There are no scripts, so each show is a truly unique, never-before-seen-never-seen-again experience. ‎

Sean Patton

Where : Saenger Theater, 118 South Palafox Place

: Saenger Theater, 118 South Palafox Place When : 8 p.m. Aug. 16

: 8 p.m. Aug. 16 Admission : $20

Sean Patton is a comedian based in Los Angeles and New York, by way of New Orleans. He began doing stand-up in the Crescent City and has since performed in comedy clubs across the US and Canada. In 2019, he and co-host Caitlin Cook launched their podcast "5 Words" on the All Things Comedy network.

Liz Miele

Where : Frank R Marston American Legion Post 33, 1401 W. Intendencia St.

: Frank R Marston American Legion Post 33, 1401 W. Intendencia St. When : 8 p.m. Aug. 20

: 8 p.m. Aug. 20 Admission : $33, plus applicable service charge

Liz Miele is a New York City comedian that has appeared on Comedy Central, FOX, AXS TV, Hulu and NPR’s "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!"

Joe Denim

Where : Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road

: Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road When : 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9

: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 Admission : $20

Joe Denim is a country music artist and comedian who writes irreverent and quirky songs with clever lyrics and Shel Silverstein-style twists. Fans will recognize Joe for the double-platinum selling, break up hit “Pray For You” he wrote with Jaron Lowenstein and the ultimate redneck love song, “Together We’re A Ten”.

"Weird Al" Yankovic

Where : Saenger Theater, 118 South Palafox Place

: Saenger Theater, 118 South Palafox Place When : 7 p.m. Oct. 9

: 7 p.m. Oct. 9 Admission : Tickets start at $39, plus applicable service charge

Almost four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with his highly-acclaimed Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, “Weird Al” Yankovic is pressing his luck again, this time with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. The tour marks Yankovic's return to the concert stage after his Strings Attached Tour in 2019 where he performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra. Yankovic will be drawing from his 14-album back catalog.

Zane Lamprey Comedy Tour

Where : Emerald Republic Brewing, 1414 W. Government St.

: Emerald Republic Brewing, 1414 W. Government St. When : 6: 30 p.m. Nov. 8

: 6: 30 p.m. Nov. 8 Admission : Tickets start at $29

Zane Lamprey, award-winning travel show host and comedian, performs his new stand-up comedy show "Lager than Life," based on his experiences while shooting "Three Sheets" and "Drinking Made Easy." Known for being the guy who get's paid to travel around the world and drink, Zane has found himself in many awkward situations, which he'd love to tell you about. This event is restricted to ages 21 and older.

Annual comedy events in Pensacola

P3 Comedy Festival

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Coincides with Memorial Day Weekend

: Coincides with Memorial Day Weekend Admission : $30 for day pass, $60 for weekend passes

The P3 Comedy Festival returns to Pensacola every Memorial Day Weekend, bringing dozens of the funniest LGBTQ comedians to grace the Gulf Coast. In May, the festival brought over 60 comedians to Downtown Pensacola and Pensacola Beach, spanning 6 venues and three full days of laughs. Stay tuned for next year's announcement.

