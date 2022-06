Georgia Southern seniors Ben Carr and Mason Williams have been named PING All-America Honorable Mention by the Golf Coaches Association of America, it was announced Wednesday. Williams, a former standout at Bridgeport High School, was named first-team All-Sun Belt and finished the season ranked 38th nationally by Golfstat after tying for 20th at the NCAA Championships. He had six top-10s in nine events to his credit with a win in the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate. Williams shot par or better in 15 of 28 rounds and ranked third in the Sun Belt in scoring average (71.18).

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO