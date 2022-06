5 Animals Without Eyes! - And How They "See" It should be known that not every animal has eyes. About 96% of the animal kingdom has optical systems used for seeing. There is, however, a small percentage of animals who appear to have eyes but are blind, and an even smaller number who have no “eyes” at all! This article will discuss 5 exceedingly unusual animals that are completely sightless or lack eyes! Plus, get ready to learn some other interesting abilities these creatures possess, despite this lack of sense.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO