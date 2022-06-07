ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One climber dead, four others rescued on California's Mount Shasta

By Melissa Gaffney, ABC News
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Multiple climbers were airlifted off California's Mount Shasta, some in critical condition, on Monday, with one dying as a result of their injuries, authorities said.

At least four climbers were rescued, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Climbers had reported poor conditions after Sunday snowfall turned into ice overnight.

Mount Shasta is a potentially active volcano with an elevation of 14,179 feet -- the second-highest peak in the Cascade Range.

The first incident was reported at 8:39 a.m. of a climber suffering severe injuries and in critical condition and one recovering from injuries that included a broken ankle, the sheriff's office said, which said at the time that another climber had died as a result of their injuries.

Another climber was reported in critical condition at 12:31 p.m., and a third incident was later reported at 4 p.m., at which time the sheriff's office said a helicopter crew was trying to locate a female climber who was said to be injured on the mountain.

The first two incidents were in the area of Avalanche Gulch, a snowy glacier climb on the mountain, the sheriff's office said.

As of 6 p.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office was coordinating rescue efforts for a fifth climber, it said. It was unclear exactly how many climbers were injured or what the nature of their climb was.

The identity of the deceased climber is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office was coordinating rescue operations with the Mount Shasta City Fire Department, the Siskiyou County Search and Rescue (SAR), USFS Climbing Rangers, the CHP - Air Operations H-14 crew and Mount Shasta Ambulance, as well as Reach 5 Air Ambulance.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

KRMG

Arizona executes second death row inmate in less than a month

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Arizona has executed its second death row inmate in less than a month on Wednesday. The Associated Press said Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection Wednesday morning at the Florence Prison in Arizona. Atwood and his lawyers made a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution but the Supreme Court struck down the appeal about 30 minutes before his scheduled execution.
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Drug take back scam reported in Green Country

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says people are going door-to-door in Oklahoma communities, primarily the Owasso area, “collecting” expired medications on behalf of local pharmacies. OBN flat out says its a scam. If you see people doing this, call police. “We would certainly encourage them to call...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Arizona prisoner asks Supreme Court to delay his execution

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona prisoner made a last-minute request to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution scheduled Wednesday for his murder conviction in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl. Frank Atwood made the request Tuesday after a lower court rejected his arguments that...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Ryan Zinke wins GOP nod in race for new Montana House seat

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke won an unexpectedly tight race Thursday to become the Republican nominee in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, a victory that comes after days of hand-counting ballots in one county. Zinke defeated former...
MONTANA STATE
KRMG

California's Newsom cruises to easy primary victory

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom cruised to an easy victory in Tuesday’s primary, advancing to the November general election where he will be an overwhelming favorite to win a second term barely a year after surviving a recall attempt. Early returns Tuesday showed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

$100M mineral manufacturing facility coming to Stillwater

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, state leaders and company representatives announced Thursday a first-of-its-kind critical minerals manufacturing facility is coming to Stillwater. USA Rare Earth, LLC, is set to invest more than $100 million in developing the Stillwater facility, which will develop products with numerous applications, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, mobile electronic devices and military hardware.
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Michigan GOP candidate Kelley charged for Capitol riot role

DETROIT — (AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor and an ardent defender of former President Donald Trump, was charged with misdemeanors Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan and...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

KRMG

