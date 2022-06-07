ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Love Island 2022: Five biggest talking points after new series launch

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIKtA_0g2uJZBW00

Love Island , which was last on in August 2021, has returned for an eighth series.

Monday (6 June) saw the ITV2 series return with a new batch of contestants who entered the Spanish villa in the hopes of finding romance or, at the very least, getting a nice suntan.

Fans of the show – or those deciding to get involved for the first time – met the hopefuls, who were introduced by presenter Laura Whitmore and narrator Iain Sterling.

Those concerned that this series would be without any hysterical moments were almost immediately reassured thanks to new contestant Liam, who made a hilarious admission about Elton John in the first episode.

Find all the talking points from the Love Island season 8 launch show below. Read our review of the first episode here.

1. The public picked the first couples

The first Love Island twist was an odd one. Moments into the new series, Whitmore revealed that, as opposed to the boys picking who they coupled up with, the decision was actually in the hands of the public. This ultimately stripped the episode of some dramatic heft, with viewers left wondering who actually liked who. The couples were revealed to be: Amber and Dami, Gemma and Liam, Indiyah and Ikenna, Tasha and Andrew and Paige and Luca.

2. Gemma held back one key detail

Every year there seems to be a contestant with a celebrity link, and this series, it’s Gemma, whose father is ex-footballer Michael Owen. While Liam, the boy she’s coupled up with, was getting to know her, he seemed to pick up on the fact that she has a history she isn’t sharing. “I feel like you have a big house,” he told her, and a little later wondered if she has an ex who was a footballer. Not quite. Whenever Gemma decides to reveal her family history remains to be seen, but it will certainly rid the new series of a fun sense of dramatic irony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVegH_0g2uJZBW00

2. Tasha supported as she shares her history

One contestant who decided to open up about their past was Tasha, who gathers her fellow stars by the firepit to tell them a bit about herself – namely, about the fact that she was born completely deaf. Tash, who had a cochlear implant when she was five, was supoorted by everyone, who praised her for deciding to tell them so early.

4. All the girls revealed they like the same boy

As the couples came to terms with who the public had chosen for them, a cat was thrown among the pigeons in the form of a self-proclaimed “Italian stallion” named Davide. The girls couldn’t contain their excitement: Gemma was “blown away” by Davide, with Indiyah commenting that she finds him “really good looking”, Meanwhile, Tasha called him “fit” and compared him to Hercules, while Paige said she’s ready to “get married” after laying eyes on him. Well, at least they all have something in common.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HgmO_0g2uJZBW00

5. Davide is now holding the power

“I got a text,” Davide said aftear hearing that famous message alert. “In 24 hours, you will couple up with a girl of your choice. leaving one boy single and vulnerable,” he told his fellow contestants, leaving the boys in jeopard and the girls extremely excited. Who he picks will be revealed in Tuesday night’s episode (7 January).

Love Island airs every night bar Saturdays on ITV2. Episodes will be available to stream on Britbox the following morning.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star reveals surprise physical transformation

Married At First Sight Australia star Matt Ridley has revealed that he's undergone a transformation, as he now has a rather different looking smile. Matt, who took part in this year's series of the reality show, has received some intensive dental work, with his teeth now looking much whiter and more even.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Mark Reveals Some Harsh Truths About Lindsey at the 'Married at First Sight' Season 14 Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Every couple — except for Alyssa and Chris, who broke up well before Decision Day — opted to stay together on Married at First Sight Season 14 when the time came. However, in an exclusive clip ahead of the May 25, 2022 reunion episode, Mark reveals some harsh truths about Lindsey and bullying that could point to what led to their downfall after Decision Day despite their willingness to remain together.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Where the ‘Love Island USA’ Couples Stand Post-Finale: Who’s Together and Who’s Still Single?

Was there love after the island? Following the finale of the third season of Love Island on Sunday, August 15, the Islanders departed the island villa and their televised vacation to settle back into normal life — without or without their final coupled-up partner. During the last episode of the summer, it was announced that Olivia Kaiser and Korey […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Kevin Bacon supported by daughter Sosie following heartbreaking deaths of co-stars

Kevin Bacon has turned to his family for support amid a difficult month that has seen him lose two of his friends. The City on a Hill star reunited with his daughter, Sosie, over the weekend for what appeared to be an extended family get-together including several of her cousins. Documenting the trip on her Instagram Stories, Sosie shared a sweet photo of her dad.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Whitmore
Person
Paige
Person
Elton John
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Makes Major Change to Her Appearance

Over the weekend, “Alaskan Bush People” star Rain Brown took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a major change to her physical appearance. Rain Brown declared in the new social media post, which features the “Alaskan Bush People” castmate with brunette hair. She also used various hashtags in the post, including #stillnotaweddingring, #sweetrelief, #staystrong, and #stayhappy.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Quits His Job

Married at First Sight alum Al Perkins is trying his hand at a new career. The 25-year-old, who appeared on the most recent season of Australia's version of the popular reality series, has quit his job as a carpenter in order to take on the role of social media influencer full time, Perkins hoping to capitalize on his Married at first Sight Australia fame.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Celebrity#Spanish
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's Rebecca Zemek and partner Ben Michell reveal newborn daughter's name - as they share intimate footage of her birth

Married At First Sight's Beck Zemek and partner Ben Michell welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday. And on Thursday evening, Beck revealed her precious bundle of joy's name to her adoring Instagram followers, alongside intimate family footage of her birth. 'Welcome to the world, Immy Michell,' Beck...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Deborah James says comment about Meghan Markle ‘stealing her thunder’ was ‘a joke’

Deborah James has clarified that comments she made about Meghan Markle “stealing her thunder” over platinum jubilee weekend was a joke.The bowel cancer campaigner, who revealed last month that she is currently undergoing at-home hospice care for her stage four bowel cancer, said in an interview on Friday that she was “determined not to die over the Jubilee weekend, I don’t want Meghan stealing my thunder”.She added: “I haven’t worked so hard to raise cancer awareness and money to help find a cure, only to miss out on another Sun front page when I go.”James was referring to the fact...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Stroud: Everything To Know About Mama June’s New Husband

Mama June is a married woman! The 42-year-old We TV star, whose real name is June Shannon, tied the knot with her boyfriend Justin Stroud in March, according to a report from The Sun. While Mama June and Justin have only been together for a short time, it seems they’ve really hit it off, and must be so in love! Find out everything you need to know about Mama June’s new hubby here!
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

Another blow for Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer as she catches Covid for a second time just days after boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her

Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer has tested positive for Covid-19, just days after her boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her. The former teaching assistant, 28, revealed during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday that she'd tested positive to the virus for a second time. 'Hey, guys. I'm really sick...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POPSUGAR

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Step Out For "Interceptor" Premiere

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married since 2010, and from the looks of it, they're still going strong. On May 25, the pair stepped out in Sydney, Australia, to celebrate the upcoming release of their film "Interceptor." Pataky, 45, wore an elegant long black gown, while Hemsworth, 38, donned a sharp black three-piece suit and a slightly unbuttoned white button-down. Shortly after the premiere, Hemsworth posted photos of the pair on Instagram, writing, "Amazing night at the premiere of my beautiful and talented wife's new film Interceptor!"
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate and William address Prince Louis’ show-stealing moments over jubilee weekend - OLD

Prince Louis went viral over the bank holiday weekend with his antics during the platinum jubilee — and his behaviour hasn’t gone unnoticed by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The four-year-old “stole the show” in his public appearances at official events for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.Whether it was standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the RAF flypast took place, or shushing his mother, Kate Middleton, while sitting in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the young prince caught the attention of everyone around him.However, some people were concerned about Louis’s behaviour...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Dubai’: Everything to Know About Bravo’s 1st International Series in the Franchise

Going global! The Real Housewives of Dubai is coming to Bravo, the network announced in November 2021. The newest Housewives series will shine a light on “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates,” according to a press release. The network added that the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight season five star Melissa Walsh goes Instagram official with new boyfriend Michael Dial two years after her shock split from fiancé Fred Whitson

Married at First Sight's Melissa Walsh has a new beau. The reality star, 56, took to social media to share a heartwarming post to honour her relationship with her new man, Michael Dial. 'Always believe something wonderful is about to happen,' she began her loved up post. 'Just when you...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

688K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy