ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Support worker reveals how a ‘pearly pimple’ turned out to be aggressive skin cancer

By Joe Pagnelli
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXnJg_0g2uJ7nf00

A support worker who has never sunbathed fears she will eventually lose most of her face to skin cancer after having aggressive tumours removed from beneath her eye and her cheek — but he adoring husband still insists she is “absolutely beautiful.”

Keen to stress that “not just sun worshippers” can get skin cancer, Debbie Lindley, 49, was seeing a GP about a rash on her right foot in March 2020, when she mentioned in passing a “pearl-like” lump her daughter had noticed under her right eye – which she was advised to have tested.

Flabbergasted when she was told she had basal cell carcinoma (BCC), a cancer that starts in the cells lining the bottom of the epidermis or skin, the mother-of-one was booked in to have it removed a few months later in June at Harrogate District Hospital in Harrogate, North Yorkshire .

But sadly, in May 2022, a further tumour was discovered on her right cheek and Debbie, who lives in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire , with her joiner husband Graham Voakes, 49, and their daughter Megan , 17, had further surgery, saying: “The operation lasted nine minutes and they removed 3cm of skin from my cheek. It’s a complete mess.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gc7Q_0g2uJ7nf00

She added: “I look really weird, but my husband says I’m still absolutely beautiful.

“My husband is really queasy, he wasn’t even able to be in the same room as me during my caesarean.

“But even though I looked the way I did he greeted me with a big kiss when I got out of surgery which was lovely.

“There was nothing that made me happier than seeing him. He told me he was proud of me, and that I didn’t even look that bad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mahq0_0g2uJ7nf00

Sadly, Debbie has been warned that the latest 3cm lesion may well not be the last.

She said: “I have been told that there’s a 50 per cent chance of it coming back and I know that I will have to keep losing more and more parts of my face.

“I need to hope the scars will heal, but I will just get on with it.

“I have been married for 19 years and losing part of my face really affected my confidence. Especially after the second surgery, I worried that my husband wouldn’t look at me anymore.”

He has kept reassuring me that he will still fancy me if I have scars

She added: “I told him how anxious I was about how the scars would heal, but he has been my rock.

“He has kept reassuring me that he will still fancy me if I have scars.”

Despite her shock at developing skin cancer without deliberately exposing herself to the sun, Debbie realises she was very lucky that her tumour was spotted early.

She said: “I had no signs at all. I would never have even known to ask my GP if my daughter hadn’t spotted the little pearl, which just looked like a spot under my eye.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Wu9D_0g2uJ7nf00

She added: “I went to the doctor because of a rash I had on my foot, which turned out to be an allergy, and I told him that my daughter had noticed the pearl.

“I wasn’t concerned at all, but he said they’d investigate it and booked me in for an appointment two weeks later.”

Confirmed that she had BCC , one of the most common forms of skin cancer, which accounts for 75 in every 100 cases in the UK, according to the NHS, the diagnosis took Debbie completely by surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBpXO_0g2uJ7nf00

She said: “I thought it was just a spot or maybe a cyst at worst and never would have expected cancer. It was really shocking to find out.

“I had never sunbathed in my life and never went sun chasing, yet I got skin cancer. I didn’t understand how that was possible.

“I feel like it was quite unlucky for me to have got it.

“I went to Harrogate District Hospital and when they told me they needed to operate, I was just petrified.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQQxR_0g2uJ7nf00

Although the 20 minute operation was a success, after being warned the cancer could return and become aggressive, Debbie remained fearful that her face would eventually be eaten away.

She said: “Apparently, this cancer isn’t normally fatal, but it grows extremely fast and can be incredibly disfiguring and I felt so blessed that we had at least caught it when we did.

“I was really worried about how I would look after surgery – if I’d be recognisable to my daughter and my husband.”

Subsequently obsessive about checking her skin for tumours, for nearly two years Debbie’s face remained clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPhNP_0g2uJ7nf00

She said: “I tried to move on with life after that.  I think I almost forgot I’d had cancer sometimes, because I felt good.

“For the next two years, I just kept trying to live my life to the fullest.

“It was a strange time for everyone with the pandemic, so there wasn’t time to really focus on things like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xoWNX_0g2uJ7nf00

She added: “But it did affect me every day, because I didn’t want it to come back.

“I checked my skin every single morning and would constantly check my face.”

And in March 2022, alarm bells started ringing for Debbie when she noticed a “pimple” on her right cheek which became increasingly sore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJYVe_0g2uJ7nf00

Following an online consultation, she was asked to see a dermatologist and, after subsequent tests, it was confirmed that the cancer was back.

She said: “It was quite different this time, as the doctors didn’t merely suggest I should have surgery, they said I needed to have it urgently.

“They said the cancer was growing rapidly and if I didn’t have it removed as soon as possible, it could disfigure my face and make it more difficult for them to operate.”

She added: “The idea of needing a skin graft was the most terrifying part.

“I went into panic stations at this point and spent days crying and crying.

“I had horrendous panic attacks and even though the staff were amazing, I was just so scared.”

Debbie had a nine-minute operation to remove the 3cm lesion in May 2022, which she says has left her looking a “complete mess”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3iaL_0g2uJ7nf00

So, it was a huge comfort when Graham was waiting for her when she came out of surgery and gave her a big hug and a kiss.

While medics believe they have removed all the cancerous skin again, Debbie knows she is not in the clear yet, as there is still a 50/50 chance another tumour will form.

Now she is keen to stress the importance of people checking their faces for lesions, as she says detecting any cancer early can mean the difference between “life and death” or “losing your face completely”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKW4H_0g2uJ7nf00

She said: “In some ways I feel so unlucky, but I also feel so lucky to have spotted both of these tumours early, before they ruined my face completely.

“If you spot anything unusual, or if you feel something is wrong, just go and get checked. Speak to your GP.

“It could make the difference between life and death, or your face being saved or disfigured.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Skin Lesions#Pimple
The Independent

Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus.Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. “So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he explained.Sign up to email alerts here
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Covid: Leading scientists warn country will be hit by new wave this month

Britain will see a new wave of Covid infections this month, leading scientists have warned.Professor Christina Pagel, from University College London, told the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won't be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can't count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Omicron “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants. She added: “It's not a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Girl who was eight at the time lost five family members and her home in the Grenfell fire

Children affected by loss and grief after the Grenfell fire had to deal with serious trauma, among them Sara Chebiouni lost five family members and her home at the age of eight.Five years on, Sara has therapy sessions every week that help her process these feelings.She still preserves a few key items from flat 182 on the 21st floor of Grenfell Tower, where her cousin and other relatives used to live. Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Independent

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Grenfell survivor fears tragedy may become ‘precursor to something bigger’

A Grenfell Tower fire survivor has said he is worried the tragedy may become “the precursor to something bigger” because of the lack of progress in implementing change.Tiago Alves, his father Miguel, mother Fatima and younger sister Ines escaped from their home on the 13th floor in the early stages of the deadly blaze on June 14, 2017.Mr Alves woke his sleeping children and alerted other residents on their floor to get out of the building that would eventually become engulfed in the smoke and flames that claimed 72 lives.Speaking at their family home in Brent, west London, Mr and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Grenfell ‘a tragedy in three acts’ as told by survivor who predicted the blaze

A Grenfell Tower survivor who predicted the blaze in a blog has said the Government should be ashamed that families are still feeling “abandoned” five years later.On the anniversary of the fire, Ed Daffarn, who escaped through choking smoke from his 16th floor flat, described Grenfell as a “tragedy in three acts” – with the final act being half a decade of “betrayal” by the housing department.Mr Daffarn described the first “act” as mistreatment by the landlords, who failed to address health and safety concerns raised by residents, and the second as the “sheer violence and trauma” they suffered on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Healthy human brains are hotter than previously thought, exceeding 40C – study

Healthy human brains are hotter than previously thought, and can regularly exceed 40 degrees Celsius, a new study suggests.The study also found that brain temperature drops at night, and increases during the day.In healthy men and women, where the temperature in the mouth is typically less than 37C, average brain temperature is 38.5C.However, deeper brain regions can often be hotter than 40C, particularly in women during the daytime.To me, the most surprising finding from our study is that the healthy human brain can reach temperatures that would be diagnosed as fever anywhere else in the bodyDr John O’Neill, Medical Research...
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Mental health patients still treated far from home in inhumane practice’

The “inhumane” practice of sending mental health patients hundreds of miles away from home for treatment must end, the Royal College of Psychiatrists has said.A failure to stop so-called inappropriate out-of-area placements has been branded “a scandal” by the college, adding the approach is costing the NHS millions of pounds each year which could be better spent.A report in 2016 from the independent Mental Health Taskforce to the NHS in England stated that by 2020/21 out-of-area placements would essentially be eliminated for acute mental health care for adults.The data, which relates only to acute mental health admissions among adults,  also...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy