Hernández: Darvin Ham's message is clear: This is on the Lakers players

In a month full of old school vs. new school NBA culture wars, Ye Olde Argument on Physicality reared its familiar head in the discourse surrounding the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors as a result of Dubs star forward Draymond Green’s envelope-pushing antics.
Allen Iverson is one of the most culturally significant basketball players of recent times. While he may not have enjoyed the same success that Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, or LeBron James have enjoyed, Iverson is a former MVP who generated a massive cult following for his exciting style of play.
Comments / 0