Mets' Eduardo Escobar hits for cycle in win vs. Padres

By ESN Feeds
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMets' Eduardo Escobar hits for cycle in win vs. Padres | CBS...

Mets lose two to injuries in loss against Padres

EditorsNote: Changed to “more tests were being done...” in 2nd second graf; Changed to “Walker” in 10th graf; Changed to “a 0-for-15” in 11th graf; added “host” in lede;. Yu Darvish blanked the weakened New York Mets on two hits over seven...
Mets: 3 trade deadline targets New York should avoid

The New York Mets will no doubt be buyers at the deadline, but these are three potential trade targets that the team’s front office should avoid. The New York Mets will undoubtedly be one of the busiest teams in Major League Baseball when the trade deadline comes around. New York put together one of the best rosters with several offseason signings, but the club may need to add a few more pieces before August 2nd.
Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Higashioka will start at catcher after Jose Trevino was rested on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Archer, our models project Higashioka to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Mets' Pete Alonso and Starling Marte leave game vs. Padres with injuries

Core New York Mets position players Pete Alonso and Starling Marte each departed Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres with injury (NYM-SD GameTracker). X-rays were negative on Alonso, who was struck on the hand by a pitch, but he's set for further testing to be sure there's no fracture. Marte appeared to injure himself while sliding into second base on a caught stealing and was later announced as having a tight left quad. The status of both players moving forward is not yet known, but the hope is that neither injury is serious.
Mariners, Phillies and MLB's longest playoff droughts

There are a number of MLB teams hoping that this season results in some long-awaited postseason play. Making the playoffs in professional sports is the first step for fans and franchises to believe they have a shot at ultimate glory. But while some organizations have made a habit of tasting the postseason — think, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have made the playoffs nine consecutive seasons — others have forgotten what it's like to play in October.
Eduardo Escobar
San Francisco's Wilmer Flores receives Wednesday off

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Flores will take a seat after Darin Ruf was picked as Wednesday's first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 157 batted balls this season, Flores has recorded a 6.4% barrel rate and a .339 expected...
