Police: 21-year-old woman punched, shot in Manhattan

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLE DOUGLAS ZIMMERMAN, 37, Council Grove, Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, Theft of property lost or mislaid; Value less than $1,000; All Other Larceny, Failure to appear Theft by deception; $1500 or less from 3 businesses in 72 hrs; All Other Larceny and Criminal use of a financial card; W/o consent of owner less than $1,000 (6x): Bond $18,000.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO