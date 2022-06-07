ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson County, NC

A brand-new wheelchair ramp

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
This thing is a death trap waiting to happen!

That’s the terrifying thought that crossed my mind every time I was forced to take my walker up and down the dilapidated ramp attached to the rear entrance of our screened-in back porch.

Without a handrail on either side of the steep incline, it was just a matter of time before I made one misstep which could potentially take me tumbling over the edge toward an unknown fate.

Depending on the trajectory and velocity my stiff body took as it sailed through the air before hitting the ground with a reverberating thud, I would either end up in a full-blown body cast due to multiple broken limbs; or I’d be singing off-key with the angels after a broken piece of metal from the busted up rollator ruptured my spleen.

I could just hear one of my relatives at the wake saying, “That son of a gun really did think he was Superman right up until the very end when he bought the farm.”

Although a flying leap over the side of the wooden surface never came to fruition, there were several occasions in which I nearly took a solo flight without my cape; and the mere thought of those close calls send shivers down my spine every time I think about them.

While I began using the ramp after moving back home following a failed marriage of irreconcilable differences, the structure was built for my youngest sister’s American Bulldog “CeCe Alberta” when she was recovering from hip surgery; so the assembled slope was never meant to be used by a disabled human being.

However, I became an unintended beneficiary of the tailor-made construction project after showing up with nothing more than my own personal belongings the week before Thanksgiving over seven years ago.

With good intentions of finding my own place within six months of landing back in the Tar-heel State, I never gave my only exit from and entrance into the house much thought until the first ice storm of the season a year later when my well-intended plans became distant memory.

Even though my father had shoveled and salted the ramp covered with outdoor carpeting, I slid down the incline as if I was careening down one of the many snow-covered slopes at Sugar Mountain on a pair of skis.

The ski poles and a hot chocolate stand were the only things missing from our very own private winter resort on the outer limits of Sampson County.

Needless to say, I began entering and exiting through the side door of the screened porch to navigate the steps rather than tempt fate any time there was frozen precipitation in the forecast.

Shortly after the outdoor carpeting was completely removed from my only access to and from the house due to years of wear and tear, I quickly discovered it was a major detriment to my health anytime water droplets fell from the sky.

Due to the fact of not having any gutters and downspouts installed on the extension of the house, water poured off the slanted roof onto the bare wooden structure every time it rained making it slicker than a greased pig at the North Carolina State Fair.

I was literally taking my life into my own hands every time I walked down those rickety boards strung together with deck screws.

When I finally came up with a blueprint to build a brand new wheelchair ramp, the coronavirus hit the United States and the wheels of progress came to a grinding halt, including the architectural design to improve my overall life.

It was another two years before my prayers were finally answered.

At the end of March, my very own superhero — Jimmy Faircloth — armed with a tool belt and circular saw drove into the yard accompanied by his little band of crime fighters ready to tackle the project without a moment’s hesitation.

Upon discovering he operated a multi-generational lawn care business called “Faircloth Maintenance,” I was somewhat skeptical as to what the finished product might look like; but I quickly realized the truck driver with a family-owned side gig was a jack of all trades.

Jimmy was the perfect man for the job!

Not only was the southern gentleman hand-picked for such a time as this; but his two-man crew had their own areas of expertise to compliment the partnership forged by blood.

With years of experience under his belt, Ronald Faircloth, the elder statesman of the bunch, had a wealth of knowledge and insight that greased the wheels of their fine-tuned business model.

Although he was a little green around the edges, Carson Faircloth, a rising eighth grader at Clinton Middle School, had a positive attitude and was willing to help out wherever necessary to learn from his more experienced co-workers.

Without even providing a rough sketch of the finished product, the father of five and his crew demolished a set of deteriorating steps leading to the side entrance before installing a deck extension with brand new treads and a wraparound ramp hugging the outside of the screened porch, thereby, turning my vision into a reality.

It was as if Jimmy read my mind!

As I walked through the screen door and stepped out onto the seamless transition of the new deck, I was grinning from ear to ear knowing that I would feel safe and secure every time I walked up and down my new ramp with the attached handrail.

It was the first time since moving back to North Carolina that I didn’t feel like I was going to land in the hospital every time I walked out of the house.

Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

