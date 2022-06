It is essential that older people take care of the largest organ in the body, our skin. As we age, our skin changes. It becomes drier, thinner, and less supple. Elderly skin also injures more easily and heals more slowly. Aging adults are prone to skin problems ranging from itching, scaling and mild dryness, to grave skin conditions such as infection and ulcerations. A severe skin infection or non-healing wound in the elderly can be serious and even fatal.

