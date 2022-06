When Jimmie Allen takes the CMA Close Up Stage Thursday, he won't be alone: a group of music students from Nashville's Mountain View Elementary will perform alongside him. According to a news story from ABC affiliate WKRN News 2, the children have been practicing for weeks ahead of taking the big stage. They can be seen in a clip practicing “Best Shot,” Jimmie’s hit song from 2018.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO