German and Baltic leaders agree to strengthen defence, Lithuanian president says

A drone used by the NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup German troops is pictured before the arrival of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pabrade, Lithuania June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS, June 7 (Reuters) - German and Baltic leaders have agreed that defence must be strengthened in the Baltic region by increasing troop numbers and adding air and maritime defences, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said on Tuesday.

"We agreed that we must strengthen defensive capabilities in the Baltic countries, by increasing the number of deployed troops, adding to air and maritime defence," Nauseda told reporters after meeting German chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Lithuanian capital.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, writing by Stine Jacobsen

