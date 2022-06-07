ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

German and Baltic leaders agree to strengthen defence, Lithuanian president says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJF1W_0g2tmZwA00
A drone used by the NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup German troops is pictured before the arrival of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pabrade, Lithuania June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS, June 7 (Reuters) - German and Baltic leaders have agreed that defence must be strengthened in the Baltic region by increasing troop numbers and adding air and maritime defences, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said on Tuesday.

"We agreed that we must strengthen defensive capabilities in the Baltic countries, by increasing the number of deployed troops, adding to air and maritime defence," Nauseda told reporters after meeting German chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Lithuanian capital.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, writing by Stine Jacobsen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Reuters

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

June 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east on Friday which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine. The bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk to the Chinese city...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithuanian#Baltic Countries#Baltic Region#German#Vilnius
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

UK's new Northern Ireland trade rules will not break law, minister says

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Legislation that Britain will unilaterally bring forward on Monday to scrap some of the rules that govern post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland will not break international law, minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday. "The legislation that we will outline tomorrow is within the law; what...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed by former President Donald Trump, after the Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The current exterior color scheme...
POTUS
Reuters

Channelling Ukraine, Taiwan says it won't yield to pressure

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan, like Ukraine, is determined to defend itself and confident this resolve will "rally fellow democracies to our cause", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, vowing not to bend to pressure from authoritarianism. Over the past two years, Taiwan has faced increasing military and diplomatic...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine, U.S.-China relations dominate Asian security meeting

June 12 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine and China's increasingly tense relationship with the United States featured in nearly every session of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, which ended on Sunday after three days of discussions. Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, who gave one of the featured speeches on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

No signs of Russian threat to Sweden, Finland -NATO deputy chief

COPENHAGEN, June 10 (Reuters) - NATO's deputy chief sees no immediate military threat to Sweden and Finland from Russia and is confident that the aspiring NATO members will join the alliance despite Turkey's objections, he told the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Friday. Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO last...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. pledges more visas for Cubans, Haitians at Summit of the Americas

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will spend $314 million to support Venezuelan migrants across the Western Hemisphere and restart programs allowing some Cubans and Haitians to reunite with family members in the United States, U.S. agencies announced on Friday. The announcement was part of a push...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy