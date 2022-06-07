Man stabbed in head, torso in unprovoked attack in the Bronx

Police are searching for the attacker who stabbed a man in the Bronx, apparently completely unprovoked.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, on Sedgewick Avenue in the University Heights section.

Authorities say the man stabbed the 59-year-old victim in the head and torso with an unknown object.

The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

