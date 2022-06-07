ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Polish court rejects appeal against PKN Orlen's Polska Press takeover

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

WARSAW, June 7 (Reuters) - A Polish court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from the country's Human Rights Ombudsman against oil company PKN Orlen's (PKN.WA) takeover of newspaper publisher Polska Press, the court said, confirming an earlier report by state-run news agency PAP.

PKN's purchase of Polska Press from a German media group has been criticised by opposition parties in Poland for being part of a drive by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government to increase control over the media and curb free speech.

PiS has said that foreign media companies have too much influence in Poland and distort public debate.

Poland's anti-monopoly office, UOKiK, approved the takeover of Polska Press in February 2021, but the Human Rights Ombudsman, in an appeal against the decision, said the regulator had failed to assess the influence of the deal on media freedom.

"In the opinion of PKN Orlen, the court judgment clearly confirms that the purchase of Polska Press was carried out in accordance with the law," PKN said in a statement.

PKN said the court ruling showed that it was up to consumers to decide whether to choose Polska Press's publications.

The Ombudsman's office said a decision on a possible appeal against the court's verdict will be made after analysis of the written justification of the judgment.

Reporting by Anna Koper, Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Switzerland adopts new EU sanctions against Russia, Belarus

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Switzerland has adopted new EU sanctions against Belarus and Russia, also imposing financial and travel sanctions on 100 additional individuals and entities, including oligarch Aleksandra Melnichenko, the Federal Council said on Friday. The Swiss list of sanctioned individuals and entities, which is the same as...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#German#Pis#Polska Press#Ombudsman
Reuters

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

June 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east on Friday which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine. The bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk to the Chinese city...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Channelling Ukraine, Taiwan says it won't yield to pressure

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan, like Ukraine, is determined to defend itself and confident this resolve will "rally fellow democracies to our cause", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, vowing not to bend to pressure from authoritarianism. Over the past two years, Taiwan has faced increasing military and diplomatic...
POLITICS
Reuters

No signs of Russian threat to Sweden, Finland -NATO deputy chief

COPENHAGEN, June 10 (Reuters) - NATO's deputy chief sees no immediate military threat to Sweden and Finland from Russia and is confident that the aspiring NATO members will join the alliance despite Turkey's objections, he told the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Friday. Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO last...
POLITICS
Reuters

Estonia summons Russian envoy to protest Putin remarks

June 10 (Reuters) - Estonia on Friday summoned the Russian ambassador to condemn President Vladimir Putin's "completely unacceptable" praise for an 18th century Russian ruler who captured a city that is now Estonian. Putin paid tribute on Thursday to Tsar Peter the Great, who he said had taken back territory...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Britain orders review of fuel market as pump prices surge

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog has been asked by the government to review the retail fuel market to see whether a cut in duty has been passed onto consumers as prices at the pump hit unprecedented highs. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday the investigation would...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Turkish inflation research group lead faces disciplinary inquiry

ISTANBUL, June 12 (Reuters) - The head of a high-profile Turkish private research group that calculates the country's inflation as being twice the official rate is facing a disciplinary inquiry at his job in an Istanbul-based university. According to a document seen by Reuters, Yeditepe University launched the inquiry into...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets underperform EM peers, Brazil real leads fall

* Brazil real eyes worst week in over two years * Red-hot U.S. inflation sparks dollar rally * Peru's sol afloat after rate hike By Shreyashi Sanyal June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday, set to end the week with declines far greater than those if its emerging market peers, with Brazil's real leading losses on worries of lockdowns in China and red-hot inflation boosting the dollar. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks fell over 3% by 1436 GMT, and eyed declines of 8%. Equities were headed for their sharpest weekly fall in more than 19 months. The broader emerging markets stocks index shed 0.8% for the week. Worries of slowing demand from major trading partner, China has hurt markets in Latin America, as Shanghai announced new COVID-19 lockdown measures this week. Rising inflationary pressures along with more aggressive central bank policies from developed world central bank have also pushed investors away from riskier assets such as those in emerging markets. The MSCI's currencies index dropped 1.4% on Friday and 3% for the week, marking their worst performance since late September 2020. A red-hot reading on U.S. consumer prices for the month of May, not only boosted the dollar but also solidified bets of more tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Some of the Latam countries are sensitive to tightening of financial conditions globally and given that we saw the stock market in the U.S. having a hard time in part because of the Fed, that's something that is also affecting the Latam region," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of EM research at Danske Bank. Markets around the globe will be looking out for the U.S. Fed policy decision next week, where the central bank is expected to hike lending rates by 50 basis-points and continue with it. Brazil's real touched 5 to the dollar at one point during the day. The currency's 4.7% for the week, leading declines among Latam peers and marking its worst weekly decline in over two years. Next week also marks Brazil's central bank move. A Reuters poll showed it is set to deliver a 50 basis points rate increase on Wednesday to finalize a long tightening cycle against unbridled inflation that is beginning to see some results. Brazilian stocks fell 1.8%, with state-run oil company Petrobras down 3% after it received a court decision ordering it to halt talks with Petroreconcavo and Eneva SA for the sale of its Bahia-Terra cluster. Brazil's government on Thursday night moved forward with its bid to privatize Eletrobras, Latin America's largest utility, as it priced a share offering through which its stake in the company is set to be diluted. Shares of the company tumbled 5%. Lower commodity prices also hurt other Latin American currencies. Chile's peso slipped 1.6% on lower copper prices, while falling oil prices hurt Colombia's peso, which dropped 1.7%. The Mexican peso fell 1.2%, while Peru's sol gained 0.1% as it was supported by an interest rate hike by its central bank overnight. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1052.57 -1.37 MSCI LatAm 2238.01 -3.11 Brazil Bovespa 105048.09 -1.91 Mexico IPC 48666.68 -1.27 Chile IPSA 5151.30 -0.64 Argentina MerVal 87985.61 -0.995 Colombia COLCAP 1524.18 -0.17 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9999 -1.71 Mexico peso 19.9140 -1.29 Chile peso 838.3 -1.60 Colombia peso 3907.1 -1.75 Peru sol 3.7401 0.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 121.7800 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 206 0.97 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy