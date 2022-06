Another of the pioneers of the Upper Valley, David R. Cooper, has passed beyond but has left his name well marked on the map of this county. Cooper’s Spur, the projecting ridge of Mount Hood that lies entirely in Hood River County, was named for this intrepid scout and pathfinder. Mr. Cooper was born on Dec. 9, 1844, at Pitsligo, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. — Hood River News.

