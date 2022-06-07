Georgia high schooler’s artwork could appear on Google’s homepage

Lathan Curry Lathan Curry is the Georgia winner of the 14th annual Doodle for Google competition. Should he win the entire thing, this graphic (pictured) will be on the search engine.

GEORGIA — Lathan Curry is a recent graduate of Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy.

Potentially having artwork he produced on Google’s homepage for the world to see.

Curry is one of the 54 State and Territory winners in its 14th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest where K-12 students across the United States have the opportunity to create their version of the Google logo inspired by the prompt, “I care for myself by.”

His Doodle, “Just Me,” was selected from thousands of entries received this year, Google said in a news release.

Curry’s family, football teammates, fellow art students, art teacher, coaches, and administrators at FHSCCA helped him celebrate during a surprise assembly.

The competition is not over, however.

Now, Curry needs people to vote for his Doodle.

Voting will be open from May 26 through June 3 and the public vote will determine the five national finalists (one in each grade group).

Google will announce these five national finalists in June, one of whom will have their Doodle featured on the homepage for a day.

The overall winner of the competition will take home a $30,000 college scholarship, and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package for the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

Curry will attend Savannah College of Art and Design in the fall and major in animation.

