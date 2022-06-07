ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

One climber dead, four others rescued on California's Mount Shasta

By Melissa Gaffney, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Multiple climbers were airlifted off California's Mount Shasta, some in critical condition, on Monday, with one dying as a result of their injuries, authorities said.

At least four climbers were rescued, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Climbers had reported poor conditions after Sunday snowfall turned into ice overnight.

Mount Shasta is a potentially active volcano with an elevation of 14,179 feet -- the second-highest peak in the Cascade Range.

The first incident was reported at 8:39 a.m. of a climber suffering severe injuries and in critical condition and one recovering from injuries that included a broken ankle, the sheriff's office said, which said at the time that another climber had died as a result of their injuries.

Another climber was reported in critical condition at 12:31 p.m., and a third incident was later reported at 4 p.m., at which time the sheriff's office said a helicopter crew was trying to locate a female climber who was said to be injured on the mountain.

The first two incidents were in the area of Avalanche Gulch, a snowy glacier climb on the mountain, the sheriff's office said.

As of 6 p.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office was coordinating rescue efforts for a fifth climber, it said. It was unclear exactly how many climbers were injured or what the nature of their climb was.

The identity of the deceased climber is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office was coordinating rescue operations with the Mount Shasta City Fire Department, the Siskiyou County Search and Rescue (SAR), USFS Climbing Rangers, the CHP - Air Operations H-14 crew and Mount Shasta Ambulance, as well as Reach 5 Air Ambulance.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

2nd military aircraft crash reported day after 5 killed

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A second military aircraft may have crashed Thursday near the California desert site where a Marine helicopter went down a day earlier, killing all five people aboard, authorities said. Naval Air Facility El Centro issued an emergency alert that said the base had...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WOKV

Sriracha hot sauce maker warns of shortage

IRWINDALE, Calif. — (AP) — Bottles of the popular Sriracha hot sauce could be hard to find on store shelves this summer. Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc., told customers in an email earlier this year that it would suspend sales of its famous spicy sauce over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Bird flu arrives in Southwest after millions of birds die

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona officials have confirmed the first cases in the Southwest of a bird flu that has led to the deaths of 37 million birds from commercial farms in the central and eastern U.S. The disease was spotted after tests by federal wildlife officials in...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Shasta, CA
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
State
New York State
Local
California Crime & Safety
WOKV

2 rescued from chocolate tank at Mars factory in Pennsylvania

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Crews rescued two people Thursday after they became trapped in a chocolate tank at an M&M/Mars factory in central Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports. Officials confirmed a rescue mission was underway as of 2:20 p.m. EDT, WHP-TV reported. Lancaster County dispatchers told PennLive.com that two people...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WOKV

Seller of monkey to Chris Brown sentenced to probation

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — The owner of an exotic animal breeding business in Florida has been sentenced to five years' probation for illegally selling a capuchin monkey to singer Chris Brown. A federal indictment doesn't name Brown, only identifying the buyer as a celebrity in California, but...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Holly Clouse: Missing Texas infant found alive more than 40 years after parents’ murders

HOUSTON — Holly Marie Clouse has her mother’s smile. Until recently, the 42-year-old, now known by another name, had no way of knowing about that resemblance, or about the family from which she came. As an infant in Florida in 1980, Holly was barely a year old when her parents, newlyweds Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn, uprooted their small family and headed to Texas for a job opportunity.
HOUSTON, TX
WOKV

Customs officers seize more than $339K of fentanyl at Texas-Mexico border

HIDALGO, Texas — U.S. customs officials seized $339,300 worth of fentanyl at the Texas-Mexico border on Wednesday, authorities said. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the narcotics were confiscated at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Officers assigned to the bridge encountered a vehicle crossing the...
HIDALGO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climbers#Rescue Team#Rangers#Accident#Avalanche Gulch
WOKV

Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The Texas school police chief criticized for his actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history said in his first extensive comments, published Thursday, that he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded and assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.
UVALDE, TX
WOKV

Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is opening a sweeping civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police amid mounting evidence that the agency has a pattern of looking the other way in the face of beatings of mostly Black men, including the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.
LOUISIANA STATE
WOKV

Ryan Zinke wins GOP nod in race for new Montana House seat

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke won an unexpectedly tight race Thursday to become the Republican nominee in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, a victory that comes after days of hand-counting ballots in one county. Zinke defeated former...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WOKV

Virginia General Assembly abandons Commanders stadium bill

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly is abandoning for the year legislation intended to lure the NFL's Washington Commanders to the state, a top lawmaker said Thursday. The legislation offering hefty tax incentives had already been languishing amid a series of controversies involving the team...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOKV

Paladino: Saying Hitler 'kind of leader we need' was mistake

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Carl Paladino, a Republican running for Congress in western New York, said Thursday he was wrong to invoke Adolf Hitler when he said in an interview last year he was “the kind of leader we need today” because of his ability to rally crowds.
BUFFALO, NY
WOKV

South Dakota’s Noem, Thune repel GOP challenges from right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has elevated her national prominence through a hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, won the Republican primary on Tuesday against a former legislative leader who accused her of using the office to mount a 2024 White House bid.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WOKV

Brady, Buccaneers back on practice field, preparing to win

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady concedes a lot has happened in the four months that have passed since he announced through social media that he was walking away from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl championships. For starters, the 44-year-old quarterback did an...
TAMPA, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
71K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy