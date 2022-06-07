ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Sold Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 This Morning

By Bruce Mikells
 3 days ago
Bruce Mikells

A ticket for last night's Powerball drawing sold in Louisiana is worth $50,000 this morning according to the Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins in Louisiana page. Last night's multi-state lottery drawing featured a top prize of $199.3 million dollars. However, no ticket sold for the drawing matched all the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

The last time Powerball had a big jackpot winner was a little over a month ago. There was a ticket sold worth $473.1 million for the Powerball drawing back on April 27th but the game has not had a jackpot winner since that time.

If you did not get to see how the ping pong balls bounced last night, here is the video from the Powerball drawing for June 6, 2022.

The balls that came rolling out of the hopper had these numbers on them:

There were five tickets sold in Louisiana for last night's drawing that are worth $100 this morning and five others that are worth $200. The $200 winners must have opted in for the Powerplay which effectively doubled their money last night.

Getty Images

But, about the big money winner, the $50,000 ticket. Lottery officials say that ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. The ticket's purchaser did not opt-in on the Powerplay so by rule, the ticket is worth $50,000.

The Lottery's Big Wins Page tells us that the $50,000 winner was purchased from a Murphy USA Station, actually #7758 which is located at 2805 West Thomas Street in Hammond. If you purchased a Powerball ticket for last night's drawing there, then you'll want to check those numbers and sign the back of your ticket.

Google Maps/Google Streetview

Speaking of prizes, a Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Louisiana for the December 14th drawing is set to expire on June 12th, that's just five days away. If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket at Super Serve #1 in New Orleans then, by all means, check those numbers and sign the back of that ticket and then go claim your cash.

megamillions.com

Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $207 million and on Wednesday the Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $210 million. By the way, the Lotto game has a top prize on Wednesday of $1.95 million dollars and the Easy 5 jackpot has reached $200,000.

If you choose to play any lottery game, please play responsibly and if you or someone you know has a gambling problem help is available by calling 1-877-770 STOP (7867)

Oh, if you're looking for suggestions on how to spend your winnings, might we offer this as an idea.

