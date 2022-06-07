ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

School board discusses board policies

Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago

NORWALK — The Norwalk City Schools board of education met in special session Monday night.

The main topic was a discussion of board policies.

Other items on the agenda:

PERSONNEL

2021-2022 E-Sports Advisors at NHS

Jeff Burkett, (50%), code 10, step 1

Joe Kaiser, (50%), code 10, step 1

Summer Support Services Personnel

Sue Haas

Rose Wise

Margaret (Maggie) Carr, teacher, 1-year contract, MA+15 bracket, 15 years of experience, step 10, pending completed background checks, effective 8/19/2022

Sydney Obringer, teacher, 1-year contract, BA150 bracket, 1 year of experience, step 1, effective 8/19/2022

Kimberly Vasquez Santis, educational asst. - ELL, step 0, 120-day probationary period, effective 8/19/22

2022-2023 Supplementals

Norwalk High School

Jeff Burkett, E-Sports, Code 10, Step 2 (50%)

Melissa d'Aliberti: Assistant Marching Band, Code 7, Step 3

Angie Farmer: Academic Challenge, Code 11, Step 3

Nancy Gfell: National Honor Society, Code 16, Step 9

Chris Jackson: Junior Class, Code 11, Step 6

Chris Jackson: Shadow Club, Code 16, Step 6

Joe Kaiser, E-Sports, Code 10, Step 2 (50%)

Joe Kaiser: Yearbook, Code 9, Step 0

Will Kish: Marching Band & Pep Band, Code 4, Step 9

Kim Majoy: Key Club, Code 14, Step 6

Carol Mason: Music Performance, Code 14, Step 9

Rebecca Molnar: Student Council, Code 10, Step 9

Sydney Obringer, Freshman Volleyball, Code 6, Step 0

Derek Pigman: Senior Class, Code 10, Step 9

Samantha Roberts: Freshman Class, Code 16, step 2

Robyn Rogers: Drama, Code 10 step 9

Brian Stitak: Music Performance, Code 14, Step 9

Lindsay Webb: Robotics Club Assistant, Code 13, Step 0

Nate Whaley: Robotics Club, Code 10, Step 6

Norwalk Middle School

Ray Scheid, Athletic Director, Code 6, Step 9

2022-2023 Special Contract

Allie Perez, Majorette Advisor, code 10, step 2

POLITICS
