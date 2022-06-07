School board discusses board policies
NORWALK — The Norwalk City Schools board of education met in special session Monday night.
The main topic was a discussion of board policies.
Other items on the agenda:
PERSONNEL
2021-2022 E-Sports Advisors at NHS
Jeff Burkett, (50%), code 10, step 1
Joe Kaiser, (50%), code 10, step 1
Summer Support Services Personnel
Sue Haas
Rose Wise
Margaret (Maggie) Carr, teacher, 1-year contract, MA+15 bracket, 15 years of experience, step 10, pending completed background checks, effective 8/19/2022
Sydney Obringer, teacher, 1-year contract, BA150 bracket, 1 year of experience, step 1, effective 8/19/2022
Kimberly Vasquez Santis, educational asst. - ELL, step 0, 120-day probationary period, effective 8/19/22
2022-2023 Supplementals
Norwalk High School
Jeff Burkett, E-Sports, Code 10, Step 2 (50%)
Melissa d'Aliberti: Assistant Marching Band, Code 7, Step 3
Angie Farmer: Academic Challenge, Code 11, Step 3
Nancy Gfell: National Honor Society, Code 16, Step 9
Chris Jackson: Junior Class, Code 11, Step 6
Chris Jackson: Shadow Club, Code 16, Step 6
Joe Kaiser, E-Sports, Code 10, Step 2 (50%)
Joe Kaiser: Yearbook, Code 9, Step 0
Will Kish: Marching Band & Pep Band, Code 4, Step 9
Kim Majoy: Key Club, Code 14, Step 6
Carol Mason: Music Performance, Code 14, Step 9
Rebecca Molnar: Student Council, Code 10, Step 9
Sydney Obringer, Freshman Volleyball, Code 6, Step 0
Derek Pigman: Senior Class, Code 10, Step 9
Samantha Roberts: Freshman Class, Code 16, step 2
Robyn Rogers: Drama, Code 10 step 9
Brian Stitak: Music Performance, Code 14, Step 9
Lindsay Webb: Robotics Club Assistant, Code 13, Step 0
Nate Whaley: Robotics Club, Code 10, Step 6
Norwalk Middle School
Ray Scheid, Athletic Director, Code 6, Step 9
2022-2023 Special Contract
Allie Perez, Majorette Advisor, code 10, step 2
