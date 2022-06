Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is facing a US investigation into its funds offering investments using environmental, social and governance criteria. The probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission focuses on Goldman’s mutual-funds business in its asset-management arm, people familiar with the matter said. The agency is looking into whether some investments for the funds are in breach of ESG metrics promised in marketing materials, one of the people said. The inquiry is tied to two funds in that business.

